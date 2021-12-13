Executive Board and NCC of Indian Delphic Council are dissolved and severed ties with International Delphic Council

The International Delphic Council is charged with deception through fact manipulation and unethical conduct.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the IDC's unethical conduct and corrupt practices, the board of trustees has dissolved the executive board and national core committee of its special committee, the "Indian Delphic Council," and severed all ties with the International Delphic Council (IDC).

Additionally, the Delphic India Trust Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Ms. Nivedita Basu, a well-known Bollywood producer; Ms. Sneha Venkataramani, a well-known Bharatnatyam dancer and gold medalist; and Dr. Abhey Bansal, a successful entrepreneur, to the Delphic India Trust Board of Trustees. Additionally, the board of trustees accepted Mr. Ramesh Prasanna's resignation as trustee of the trust. Additionally, the trustees requested all state entities and officials to immediately cease using the Indian Delphic Council's logo and name and withdrew and revoked all mandates in this regard.

Mr. Bijender Goel has resigned as the International Delphic Council's South Asian advisor, citing the organization's unethical practices. He asserted that the International Delphic Council is fooling the world by misrepresenting facts and casting doubt on its operations by attempting to portray commercial "Delphic Games" and other intellectual property as non-profit activities. Additionally, he added that the International Delphic Council lacks an international organizational framework and is composed of a group of twenty to thirty individuals performing as a one-man show. It has no activity after 2009. Whatever organizational structure was formed in India during my nine-month tenure, I was instrumental in its development. As a spokesperson of the people, it becomes my moral obligation to make everything public.

