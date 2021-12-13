Get Online WPC (ETA) Approval India
Vipan Thakur is the founder & MD of Corpseed. He completed his studies At IDRAC Business School, France. He is known for his passion for diversity and his work with corpseed.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WPC ETA (Equipment Type Approval) is generally called Wing of the Ministry of Communications under in the National Radio Regulatory Authority responsible for Frequency Spectrum Management, including license, Certification and caters for the needs of all wireless users (Government and Private) in Delhi, India.
All the Indian & foreign manufacturers and importers of unlicensed frequency-based wireless and Bluetooth items need to apply for WPC Approval. A foreign manufacturer may also apply for ETA through Indian Importer or any Business Organization in India authorized by the foreign manufacturer.
WPC Devices Frequency Chart
• 50-200 kHz - Very low power devices
• 13553-13567 kHz. - Very low power radio frequency devices, indoor only
• 26.957 MHz-27.283 MHz - Low power wireless equipment (max. Effective Radiated Power of 5 watts)
• 335 MHz - Low power wireless equipment for the remote control of cranes
• 865 MHz - 867 MHz - Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) (MTP of 1 watt-4 watts ERP) with 200 kHz carrier bandwidth
• 2400 MHz - 2483.5MHz - Low power wireless equipment (e.g. Wi-Fi) (max. transmitter output power of 1 watt-4 watts ERP) with) spectrum spread of 10 Mi-
lz or higher
• 5150 MHz-5350 MHz - Low power equipment for Wireless Access Systems (max. means Effective Isotropic Radiated Power of 200 mW and max. mean
Effective Isotropic Radiated Power density of 10 mW/MHz in any 1 MHz bandwidth) indoor only
• 5725 MHz-5825 MHz - Low power equipment for Wireless Access Systems (MMEIRP of 200 mW and MMEIRP density of 10 mW/MHz in any 1 MHz
bandwidth) indoor only
• 5825 MHz- 5875 MHz - Low power equipment (MTOP of 1 watt-4 watts ER Power) with spectrum spread of 10 MHz or higher
The following Steps of Documents required for WPC (ETA) Approval Certification.
• Step 1 Apply for WPC Portal.
• Step 1 Radio Frequency (RF) Test report from any ISO lab.
• Step 2 Indian manufacturer / importer details Documents.
• Step 3 Authorization Letter and ID Proof for Signing the Documents issued by Head of Manufacturing Departments (Govt. of India).
• Step 4 Document describing technical details about product List.
