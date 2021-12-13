Himiway’s 2022 Product New Product Launch Live: Four New Himiway Models Introduced
Himiway E-bikes are highly demanded and desired vehicles today. Black Friday Sales increased by 500%.EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Himiway’s Product Launch 2022 received a massive response. More than 14,000 people joined the live launch on YouTube on November, 25, 2021.
The wait is over. The new models are here. Himiway recently released 4 brand new electric bikes to complement an already stellar lineup. When designing the 4 new Himiway models, nature was the kind of recurring theme that always came up in their research and planning. Himiway started with a mission of making e-bikes so the riders can enjoy nature in any of its forms. Delving deeper in this mission, they wanted to allow riders to enjoy nature in all its glory.
What really defines a good long range e-bike?
In the search to find the answer to this, Himiway has come up with new models for their e-bikes:
The Himiway Zebra Model: A blend of mountains and urban cruiser, Himiway Zebra is a premium all-terrain e-bike. It was named after the zebra as it is the longest distance running animal. Himiway Zebra indeed is the longest distance running e-bike. Within this range they also have Himiway Zebra Step-Thru with the same outstanding features as the Himiway Zebra Model, except the frame is a little bit different. A V-shaped frame is easier to hop on. Perfect for female or shorter riders.
The Himiway Big Dog Model: An all rounder that covers all needs. Perfect to run errands. Named big dog, think about dogs, they are loyal, reliable and are always meant to stay. That is exactly what this e-bike does!
The Himiway Cobra Model: Smoothest Ride on the Mountain, super smooth and the first soft tail e-bike from Himiway. It has front-fork suspension along with middle suspension. This e-bike is certain to make for a buttery smooth ride.
The Himiway Cobra Pro Model: The ultimate, softail e-bike with a mid drive motor giving it a great center of gravity and a natural feel while riding. More solid direction and tracking stability. It maximizes power with low speed.
To know the complete details and features of the new e-bikes launched, click here : Himiway Bikes New Product Launch
All Himiway bikes are covered under their manufacturer's 2-year all-inclusive warranty for the owner against all manufacturing defects. Customers’ satisfaction is their top priority. Himiway will never leave customers' problems behind and they are always ready to help. All the models of Himiway’s e-bikes come with an impeccable repair service, aiming to offer you the best conveniences.
With a fresh look, improved technology, and better performance, these new e-bikes are sure to get high marks from riders. They are very excited to hear that their customers think highly of these new models as the reviews have already started rolling in.
About Himiway
Himiway is the market leader in long-range electric bikes. It was established in 2017 and they released their first bike in November 2019. It is the number#1 choice of American cyclists.
HIMIWAY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH CONFERENCE