WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI-DRUGS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A1007154
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12-11-2021 @ 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Mile Marker 88, South Burlington
VIOLATION:
- DUI-Drugs
ACCUSED: Lauren Santamore
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 11th, 2021 at approximately 1150 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of multiple 911 calls regarding a vehicle driving erratically on I-89 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 96 in the town of Colchester.
Responding Troopers intercepted the vehicle on I-89 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 88 in the town of South Burlington and conducted a motor vehicle stop subsequent to multiple observed motor vehicle violations.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Lauren Santamore (age 32) of St. Albans, VT. Subsequent investigation led Troopers to arrest Santamore for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Santamore was released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02-22-2022 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782