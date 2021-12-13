WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI-DRUGS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A1007154

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12-11-2021 @ 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Mile Marker 88, South Burlington

VIOLATION:

DUI-Drugs

ACCUSED: Lauren Santamore

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 11th, 2021 at approximately 1150 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of multiple 911 calls regarding a vehicle driving erratically on I-89 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 96 in the town of Colchester.

Responding Troopers intercepted the vehicle on I-89 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 88 in the town of South Burlington and conducted a motor vehicle stop subsequent to multiple observed motor vehicle violations.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Lauren Santamore (age 32) of St. Albans, VT. Subsequent investigation led Troopers to arrest Santamore for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Santamore was released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02-22-2022 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782