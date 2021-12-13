The Escape For Normalcy
From Poverty, to Prison, to Published
I never got used to it.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES AMERICA , December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenton Ferguson, native of Portsmouth and Norfolk, Virginia, is making his debut as a self-published author and novelist, a little over 1 year after being released from serving nearly 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary System, with his first published novel, The Escape for Normalcy.
— Author Lenton Ferguson
Ferguson, like many growing up in low-income housing, grew up quickly and adapted to the street life for survival. Falling victim to his circumstances, he made choices and mistakes that landed him in prison as a first-time offender at the age of 22. Systematic harsh sentencing of minorities likely played a role in the number of years he received after a domestic dispute in late 2003, resulting in him being locked up until 6 months before his 40th birthday. Already a father of 4 children, he knew the insurmountable loss he had taken early in life and made it his mission to do something productive in order to build a legacy with the many, difficult, painful, and lonely years ahead of him.
“I never got used to it,” Ferguson replied emphatically when asked by the editor of his novel how long it took him to get used to being in prison. “If I would’ve gotten comfortable, I possibly would’ve lost myself, my mind. Instead, I channeled all of my energy into writing, researching, and educating myself on the law while fighting my case and other human rights violations I experienced, and most of all, working towards my freedom and what I wanted to do when I got out.” Ferguson explained further that while other inmates around him used their monetary resources for food, phone calls, or other so- called luxuries to prisoners, whenever he was fortunate to be able to purchase items of comfort, he’d buy paper, pencils, and pens in order to stay focused on his path of becoming a published author.
Ferguson has released 2 children’s books and 1 philosophical quote book since May of 2021, and of the 15 combined works in handwritten manuscript he completed while incarcerated including short stories, intellectual essays, children’s books, novels, and a 3-part fantasy/Sci-Fi novel series, The Escape for Normalcy is the first novel he chose to publish in order to get his name into the eyes and ears of the public and establish himself as a well-rounded, professional, and naturally gifted writer. This romantic, psychological thriller meets Sci-Fi novel is sure to excite, entertain, and whet the appetites of avid readers and publishers alike, making them hungry for more from this new and refreshing author. Containing everything from tales of unwavering love, fiery sex, power, money, crime, technological advances, mental health disorders, and even space colonization, this is a roller-coaster ride that will have your jaws dropped until the very end.
The Escape for Normalcy is now available on Amazon.com, printed and distributed by Amazon-Kindle Direct Publishing, nevertheless, Ferguson wants it to be made known that being picked up by a major publishing company and eventually breaking through into film is his ultimate goal. In the meantime, he works tirelessly with his newly established creative team to self-publish and self-promote this and his other works because although he was released from prison a year ago, his writings are to him his true freedom. For more information, visit and follow his author page, amazon.com/author/lentonferguson and on social media at https://www.facebook.com/Parker-Ferguson-PUblishing-100502069166890/.
