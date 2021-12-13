India Logistics Automation Market Size 2021: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Logistics Automation Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the india logistics automation market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 16% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Logistics automation refers to the integration of software, machinery, and control systems, enhancing the overall operational efficiency across warehouses and storage facilities. This works on a predefined pathway for production, packaging, material handling, warehousing, security, etc., in addition to having numerous technological functions, such as data entry, transportation management, automatic receipt generation, automated storage and retrieval systems, etc. Owing to this, logistics automation is widely adopted across diverse industry verticals, such as manufacturing, e-commerce, healthcare, oil and gas, chemicals, etc.
The rising number of logistics and warehousing companies in India is one of the primary factors driving the market for logistics automation. This is further being facilitated by the increasing consumer awareness towards various benefits of these automated solutions, including overhead cost reduction, time-saving, streamlining of the supply chain, minimized manual errors, etc. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce sector in the country is also escalating the product demand. In line with this, several e-commerce companies are introducing express delivery services, thereby augmenting the need for logistics automation. Furthermore, the growing integration of automated logistics with numerous advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, global positioning system (GPS), biometrics, real-time tracking, etc., is anticipated to further catalyze the market growth over the forecasted period.
India Logistics Automation Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the india logistics automation market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
ABB India Ltd. (ABB Ltd.)
Beumer India Pvt Ltd. (Beumer Group)
Daifuku Co. Ltd
Falcon Autotech Private Limited
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
Hinditron Group of Companies
Inspirage
Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
Muratec Machinery Ltd.
SSI Schaefer AG. (Fritz Schäfer GmbH)
TCI Express Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the india logistics automation market on the basis of component, function, vertical and region.
Breakup by Component:
Software
Hardware Integrated System
Services
Breakup by Function:
Warehouse and Storage Management
Transportation Management
Breakup by Vertical:
Manufacturingv
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods
Retail and eCommerce
3PL
Aerospace and Defense
Oil, Gas, and Energy
Chemicals
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
East India
South India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
