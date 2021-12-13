India Logistics Automation Market Size 2021: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Logistics Automation Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the india logistics automation market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 16% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Logistics automation refers to the integration of software, machinery, and control systems, enhancing the overall operational efficiency across warehouses and storage facilities. This works on a predefined pathway for production, packaging, material handling, warehousing, security, etc., in addition to having numerous technological functions, such as data entry, transportation management, automatic receipt generation, automated storage and retrieval systems, etc. Owing to this, logistics automation is widely adopted across diverse industry verticals, such as manufacturing, e-commerce, healthcare, oil and gas, chemicals, etc.

The rising number of logistics and warehousing companies in India is one of the primary factors driving the market for logistics automation. This is further being facilitated by the increasing consumer awareness towards various benefits of these automated solutions, including overhead cost reduction, time-saving, streamlining of the supply chain, minimized manual errors, etc. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce sector in the country is also escalating the product demand. In line with this, several e-commerce companies are introducing express delivery services, thereby augmenting the need for logistics automation. Furthermore, the growing integration of automated logistics with numerous advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, global positioning system (GPS), biometrics, real-time tracking, etc., is anticipated to further catalyze the market growth over the forecasted period.

India Logistics Automation Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the india logistics automation market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB India Ltd. (ABB Ltd.)

Beumer India Pvt Ltd. (Beumer Group)

Daifuku Co. Ltd

Falcon Autotech Private Limited

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

Hinditron Group of Companies

Inspirage

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Muratec Machinery Ltd.

SSI Schaefer AG. (Fritz Schäfer GmbH)

TCI Express Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the india logistics automation market on the basis of component, function, vertical and region.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware Integrated System

Services

Breakup by Function:

Warehouse and Storage Management

Transportation Management

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturingv

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

Retail and eCommerce

3PL

Aerospace and Defense

Oil, Gas, and Energy

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

East India

South India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

