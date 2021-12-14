Aussie Innovator Creates Revolutionary Reusable Silicone Cup Holder Combo & its Sustainable
It's Modular so you can choose to carry two, four or even six beverages at a time with or without the bag.
The World's First Sustainable, Reusable Silicone Cup Holder Tray & Carrier Bag
The future is in our hands & we must honour and be mindful of the next generations to come. We must make better choices to 'GO GREEN', creating a sustainable future. Life depends on it."SUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Coffee Carrier – The Right Way to Carry Coffee!
Julie McKenzie FOUNDER
My Willy Wagtail announces the launch of their new revolutionary product, the Urban Coffee Carrier! The world's first sustainable, reusable silicone cup holder & carrier bag. It will be launched via the crowdfunding site Kickstarter worldwide on Tuesday 14th December 2021.
Founder Julie McKenzie started her My Willy Wagtail business with her family because she believes that sustainability could make a difference and that our choices today can change the future for generations to come. While Julie's children were growing up, she could see the world drowning in a throw-away culture.
She saw this human social concept where people would use items once and then throw them away and was disheartened that her children would grow up thinking this was normal. So Julie spent days and nights pouring over ideas. Then, in 2016, she knew that her first task was to change and revolutionise the way coffee was handled, especially since the social behaviours surrounding society's love for coffee was growing.
Even though there were recyclable trays, Julie could see the energy and water use, and the rise of greenhouse gas emissions was very impactful. So, Julie designed the Urban Coffee Carrier to make a difference. It was a pivotal point in her life, and thus began her mission to change the industry one tray at a time.
"The future is in our hands, and we must honour and be mindful of the next generations to come. We must make better choices to GO GREEN creating a sustainable future. Life depends on it!"
Julie McKenzie – FOUNDER
The Urban Coffee Carrier is modular to carry two, four or even six beverages and snacks. One of the best features is that the 2 cup carrier can be used as a stand-alone product. The Urban Coffee Carrier covers most drink sizes, and there are ample pockets to hold items, such as your keys, wallet, phone & even straws. It is dishwasher safe, BPA free, food-grade silicone, heat resistant, stain-resistant, leakproof and waterproof? Use at home, in the office or on the run to meet with friends. The Urban Coffee Carrier is unlike anything else on the market and will be something the world will be talking about.
Creating the Urban Coffee Carrier was one of Julie's proudest moments in life, not just because it would help the planet, but because it was vital for her children to see that if you believe in something strongly enough, you can make change happen. Julie's family are all grown up now, and they wholeheartedly support her and even help in the business as they raise awareness together.
Julie and her family are committed to bringing new concepts and sustainable innovation to life. It is the very reason she dedicated her time and resources to designing more reusable products to revolutionise the way we think about expendable products.
"It's time to evolve and make a genuine change to reusables. Together we can make a difference! Our children will thank us."
Julie McKenzie – Founder.
My Willy Wagtail will plant a tree for every purchase to help replenish the forests to help the planet thrive.
In 2016 founder Julie McKenzie was inspired to design a range of innovative quality products that were reusable. Julie and her family are committed to bringing new concepts & sustainable innovation to life. My Willy Wagtail will be designing more reusable products to revolutionise how we think about expendable products.
(Patent Pending)
