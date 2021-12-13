RE: RT 7A ARL - CLOSED

Roadway is reopened

From: Dyer, Brianna via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, December 12, 2021 4:15 PM To: AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: RT 7A ARL - CLOSED

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT ROUTE 7A in both directions is CLOSED in the town of ALRINGTON, near CHURCH ST due to a motor vehicle crash with telephone pole and lines down.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Brianna Dyer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Brianna.dyer@vermont.gov