Mahogany’s Revelation- A Short Film and Suspense That Will Intrigue Its Viewers

Mahogany's Revelation Movie Teaser Rock Groove and Jam

This Short Film is Packed Full of Suspense Soon to be Released!

MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Nevada York has done it again! Not only has she authored best-selling books that have intrigued her readers, but now she has also co-authored a new short film, “Mahogany’s Revelation”, that will have her audience holding their breath in anticipation of what is to come! This movie is based in part on Nevada York’s book, “Caught Up” and “Mahogany’s Revelation.”

In her book, “Caught Up,” readers got to know Mahogany Fox, a young innocent woman embracing the idea of loving and being loved, eager to leave home and begin a dazzling relationship that ultimately became filled with bitter betrayal and heartbreak. In Nevada York’s book, “Mahogany’s Revelation (Lesson on Love,” Mahogany proves her deepest convictions to everyone, setting into motion a domino effect that is transformative to those around her.

“Is she being used for a global agenda regarding prophesied technology? Mahogany Fox makes a decision that impacts her life forever.” This short film is a riveting 28-minute-long film, where Mahogany has readers on the edge of their seats once again. Soon to be released on April 7, 2022. The film is directed by April Mial in collaboration with writers, Nevada York and Justin Gabriel. Production is by Rock Groove and Jam.

This short film is a must see! The teaser drops on Christmas!