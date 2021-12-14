An expression of Arabian joy - Leading UAE perfume brand makes UK debut
EINPresswire.com/ -- This winter, leading niche perfume brand Marien Perfumes takes its first step onto British shores, through UK based online luxury fragrance retailer, Niche Fragrance Mall. A popular choice in Arabian homes since 2016, this collection of niche luxury perfumes has been carefully selected for the UK market.
Known for its fusion of artistry and compelling scents, Marien Perfumes has a range of elegant gender-neutral and transformative fragrances, reputed for its unique and long-lasting Eau de Parfums. Made from the finest oils and resins from around the world, the masterfully crafted scents are specifically curated to cater to those who are seeking something truly unique and superior in quality. Partnering with the finest perfumers in the perfume world, Niche Fragrance Mall provides a gateway to a wide range of brands into the development of niche luxury perfumes.
Made with fragrance notes of exotic spices including saffron, lavender bergamot, geranium, and patchouli, the Marien collection offers an intoxicating array of scents ranging from floral, fresh, oriental, and woody expressions. Unique to the fragrance market, the limited-edition fragrances carry notes with a presence and depth that sets them apart from other brands and their gender-neutral scents bring diversity and a modern, fresh perspective.
Established in 2016, Niche Fragrance Mall has catered to the demands of niche perfumes, as more consumers seek to express their individuality through their personal scents. Developing organically out of an opportunity to serve this growing need for niche and private blend perfumes, Niche Fragrance Mall looked towards the originators of some of the world’s best quality niche luxury perfumes and formed a partnership to bridge the gap for British consumers.
Crafting blends that make the wearer stand out from the crowd, Marien Perfumes are a perfect balance in harmony, building powerful and classy perfumes where warmth meets sensuality. Focused on creating good quality perfumes, each blend is made to high intensity and also at competitive prices.
Notes to editors:
For more information visit https://fragrancemall.co.uk/ and contact admin@fragrancemall.co.uk
ABOUT Niche Fragrance Mall
Niche Fragrance mall is an online luxury perfume retailer established to serve the growing need for niche and private blend perfumes that makes the wearer stand out with a feeling of confidence and a presence that needs no introduction. Established in 2016, we supply and distribute niche luxury and private blend perfumes from around the world. We are distributors of Marien Luxury Perfumes, Capriole and L'Intense De Blue inspired perfumes, amongst other niche brands. Our manufactures focus on creating top quality perfumes made to high intensity (25-30% concentration) and also at competitive prices. All our fragrances are Eau de Parfum and fragrance intensity is the signature of our scents and success.
Oriental and niche perfumes enjoy an esteemed reputation around the world and with strong interest from the UK and EU markets our mission is simply to make these luxury perfumes easily accessible.
Our Perfumes
Niche Fragrance Mall is known for its unique, luxury and long lasting Eau de Parfums made from the finest oils and resins from around the world. We work with the finest manufactures in the perfume world and stock a wide range of niche perfume brands including Marien Perfumes, which is distinct for its fragrance projection and longevity, and is prepared to an indulgent 25-30% concentration.
Our woody and spicy perfumes often have muskier top notes, and are made from sandalwood, patchouli and oakmoss. These warm and musky notes provide an air of sophistication and mystery to all who wear them, as the refreshing scents revive the senses.
Sarah Nicholas-Kyei
Known for its fusion of artistry and compelling scents, Marien Perfumes has a range of elegant gender-neutral and transformative fragrances, reputed for its unique and long-lasting Eau de Parfums. Made from the finest oils and resins from around the world, the masterfully crafted scents are specifically curated to cater to those who are seeking something truly unique and superior in quality. Partnering with the finest perfumers in the perfume world, Niche Fragrance Mall provides a gateway to a wide range of brands into the development of niche luxury perfumes.
Made with fragrance notes of exotic spices including saffron, lavender bergamot, geranium, and patchouli, the Marien collection offers an intoxicating array of scents ranging from floral, fresh, oriental, and woody expressions. Unique to the fragrance market, the limited-edition fragrances carry notes with a presence and depth that sets them apart from other brands and their gender-neutral scents bring diversity and a modern, fresh perspective.
Established in 2016, Niche Fragrance Mall has catered to the demands of niche perfumes, as more consumers seek to express their individuality through their personal scents. Developing organically out of an opportunity to serve this growing need for niche and private blend perfumes, Niche Fragrance Mall looked towards the originators of some of the world’s best quality niche luxury perfumes and formed a partnership to bridge the gap for British consumers.
Crafting blends that make the wearer stand out from the crowd, Marien Perfumes are a perfect balance in harmony, building powerful and classy perfumes where warmth meets sensuality. Focused on creating good quality perfumes, each blend is made to high intensity and also at competitive prices.
Notes to editors:
For more information visit https://fragrancemall.co.uk/ and contact admin@fragrancemall.co.uk
ABOUT Niche Fragrance Mall
Niche Fragrance mall is an online luxury perfume retailer established to serve the growing need for niche and private blend perfumes that makes the wearer stand out with a feeling of confidence and a presence that needs no introduction. Established in 2016, we supply and distribute niche luxury and private blend perfumes from around the world. We are distributors of Marien Luxury Perfumes, Capriole and L'Intense De Blue inspired perfumes, amongst other niche brands. Our manufactures focus on creating top quality perfumes made to high intensity (25-30% concentration) and also at competitive prices. All our fragrances are Eau de Parfum and fragrance intensity is the signature of our scents and success.
Oriental and niche perfumes enjoy an esteemed reputation around the world and with strong interest from the UK and EU markets our mission is simply to make these luxury perfumes easily accessible.
Our Perfumes
Niche Fragrance Mall is known for its unique, luxury and long lasting Eau de Parfums made from the finest oils and resins from around the world. We work with the finest manufactures in the perfume world and stock a wide range of niche perfume brands including Marien Perfumes, which is distinct for its fragrance projection and longevity, and is prepared to an indulgent 25-30% concentration.
Our woody and spicy perfumes often have muskier top notes, and are made from sandalwood, patchouli and oakmoss. These warm and musky notes provide an air of sophistication and mystery to all who wear them, as the refreshing scents revive the senses.
Sarah Nicholas-Kyei
Niche Fragrance Mall
+44 7932 375740
admin@fragrancemall.co.uk
Luxury Perfume Box