Exciting New Partnership Between HOG and FeltGoodMusic LLC Announced
Blake B, the proprietor of FeltGoodMusic LLC, has announced a collaboration with G.White, founder of HOG.
The partnership between HOG and FeltGoodMusic LLC will enhance every music lover's experience ”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2015, the duo of G.White and Blake B has teamed together. The two collaborated on a timeless project titled "Bars." Bars was a mixtape from the 1990s featuring iconic hip hop samples ranging from The Queen by Dallas Erikah Badu to Chuckii Booker's "Games." G.White owns and operates his record label, HOG Records. The enduring combo has even released masterpieces, like their most recent collaboration, "WelcomeG."
Blake B and G.White have been close for years and have finally taken the next step forward by signing an agreement together.
The initiative served as an introduction to signing G.White by allowing him to release random radio cuts that could have been hits.
On speaking to the media, G.White expressed his deep love for Blake and said, "I couldn't let my bro Blake fall like that. I never lost a child, nor been through the turmoil he has faced. But I never turned my back on my brother. Because I know he will do the same for me."
Blake B's recovery from his dark moment in life was aided significantly by G.White. Their connection was more powerful than music. Many people assume G.White is like a brother to Blake B. They're considering whether to do another Bars 2 or something fresh for their next collaboration. The good news is that both projects are almost halfway complete, and fans can expect to hear them shortly.
People can listen to G.White music here: https://linktr.ee/gwhitemusic and Blake B albums at https://solo.to/blakeb
ABOUT BLAKE B
Blake B aka mixtakeblake is an artist living in the Bishop Arts District in Dallas. Years of perseverance led to the establishment of FeltGoodMusic LLC. Blake B was a co-founder of Sucker Visuals in the past. He was also the official videographer for late great Dallas comedy icon Roylee Pate. For further information follow him on Instagram and Twitter @blakebdallas.
