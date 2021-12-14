Alabama's Adult Education Program Exceeds 100 New Graduates

Tellis Educational Services Dr. Jonas Tellis of Birmingham, Alabama

The adult education program has graduated more than 100 students, some of them currently heading to college and their knowledge to improve their careers.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High School students around the county face big challenges. Life distraction can have a big impact on a student’s performance. The pandemic has made it much easier to fall behind in your academics. One Adult Education Program is focused on giving students who faced hardships a second chance to receive their High School Diploma.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Tellis Educational Services has graduated over 100 students in 2021. Many students have gone on to further their education by attending college or a vocational program of their choice.

“2021 has been an extraordinary year for Tellis Educational Services. I am so proud to witness my students graduate and take advantage of an opportunity to receive their High School diploma in front of their friends and family.” Stated Dr. Jonas Tellis, Founder of Tellis Educational Services.

One of the deciding factors for adults furthering their education is time restrictions. Students attending their program have a lot of flexibility to receive their diplomas on their terms. Remote learning is offered as well as a variety of in-person classes providing students an opportunity to learn around their employment schedule and family obligations.

“Many people face hardships in their lives that force them to put their education on hold and focus on other things. One of the biggest regrets people face is not finishing their education. Our program allows you to get your High School Diploma on your terms, with like-minded individuals who want to see you succeed. Our focus is to give more people the opportunity to attend college, achieve the career they want, in the field they want. It all begins with making a simple choice to get started.” Dr. Jonas Tellis added.

Tellis Educational Services will be holding graduation for the 2021 winter semester on January 15th, 2022. Graduation will be held at the Harvard Center in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.

Post-graduation planning is encouraged and assisted. Tellis Educational Services is helping students make plans to continue their education after graduation. Several graduates have committed to attend vocational classes in their desired fields. A number of students have committed to Birmingham Community Colleges Jefferson State and Lawson State.

Giving back to the Birmingham community is the focus of the education establishment and the core of the company’s mission. During the holiday season, Tellis Educational Services will be sponsoring two local Birmingham families for Christmas.

“Tellis Educational Services will sponsor two families for Christmas. If you know someone in the Birmingham community in need, please let us know. The holidays bring added financial and emotional stress to families and individuals living in poverty. From gifts for children to special meals for those who would otherwise go without fellowship on the holidays, Tellis Educational Services aims to bring joy into the holiday season.” Dr. Tellis concluded.

For more information, please visit https://telliseducationalservices.com/.

About Tellis Educational Services

Tellis Educational Services help students further their education to obtain a high school diploma. Students are given assistance with post-graduation plans and encouragement to improve their opportunities and career. The adult education program offers classes taught by dedicated and passionate educators who are committed to the success of the students.