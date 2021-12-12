Wild Horses: Selective Breeding Using Porcine Zona Pellucida ‘PZP’

Two wild stallions at Wild Horse Ranch engage in ritual combat that establishes dominance and breeding rights. This is a critical natural process that preserves the species. Photo: William E. Simpson II

A family of wild horses that lives in a remote forest have symbiotically grazed-in a fire-break, which is protecting a forest of champion old-growth conifirs against catastrophic wildfire.

The genetic vitality of wild horses is clearly visible in this gorgeous mare that lives in a wilderness area beyond the reach of advocates shooting horses with PZP and BLM/USFS roundups. Photo: William E. Simpson II

Wild Horses have strong family ties and demonstrate all of the same emotions that humans have. Photo: William E. Simpson II