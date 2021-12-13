Akopyan Law Firm Provides Legal Help to Employees Who Suffer Emotional Distress Because of Their Employers in LA County

One of California's top employment law firms provides representation to employees in LA County who have suffered emotional distress due to their employers.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The American Institute of Stress (https://www.stress.org/workplace-stress) and Communications Workers of America (https://cwa-union.org/national-issues/health-and-safety/health-and-safety-fact-sheets/occupational-stress-and-workplace), workplace stress leads to physical illness, substance abuse, and family problems for millions of workers across the nation. While some stress is both normal and expected, emotional distress due to unlawful harassment, retaliation, or discrimination in the workplace is not. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., provides legal help to employees who are suffering severe emotional distress as a result of their employer’s illegal conduct.

“The law provides protection for employees who suffer severe emotional distress as a result of his or her employer’s unlawful actions or omissions,” said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm. “Our firm is dedicated to defending employees against illegal workplace abuses resulting in severe emotional distress,” added Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

For more information, please visit www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call the Akopyan Law Firm at (818) 509-9975 today.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, CA 91505