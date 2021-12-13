Challenging the "Ancient Aliens" Crowd
New Website Has a Fresh Take on Antiquity's Technological Mysteries
We are just beginning to see the extent to which advanced learning and high technology – some of which we cannot yet replicate – are present in the works of antiquity.”CLINTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
— Andrew Gilbertson
That line from Hamlet welcomes visitors to www.wadjat.com, a new website with intriguing insights into the world’s most amazing ancient technological mysteries – including Egypt’s Great Pyramid, Stonehenge, and South American wonders like the Nazca Lines and Pumapunku. And no, it is not about ancient aliens.
The Wadjat (Eye of Horus) is the iconic Egyptian symbol of prosperity and healing. Recently, astonished experts in neuroanatomy discovered it is also a dead-accurate representation of the brain’s mid-sagittal portion, which translates incoming signals from the human senses.
“This is absolutely incredible,” says website founder Andrew Gilbertson. “We are just beginning to see the extent to which advanced learning and high technology – some of which we cannot yet replicate – are present in the works of antiquity.”
“The Great Pyramid, still the world’s largest building, was created with the precision of a Swiss watch. Massive exterior stones were cut and placed so perfectly you cannot fit a razor blade between them and are joined by a cement of unknown composition stronger than the stones themselves. The interior passages are hundreds of feet long and straight to within a quarter inch. And the Pyramid itself is located at the exact – and I mean exact – center of mass of the earth’s continents, proving its builders possessed satellite-like knowledge of the planet’s surface.”
“The idea that this technological marvel is simply the result of slaves lugging and stacking giant limestone blocks is absurd,” Gilbertson says.
Are space aliens the source of remarkable ancient technology? Gilbertson is doubtful. “It cannot be ruled out, but a more plausible explanation is that highly advanced civilizations existed thousands of years before the dawn of recorded history and were obliterated during cataclysmic global events like the end of the Ice Age, when the oceans rose 400 feet due to global warming.”
“Some ancient monuments may actually be remnants of these long-lost civilizations. Our website argues the Great Sphinx is one such monument. The Bible and oral traditions of cultures worldwide tell tales of events that indeed may have occurred millennia ago. India’s Mahabharata describes what clearly appears to be a nuclear explosion. Recent excavations near two ancient Indian cities have revealed soil samples and human skeletal remains with very high levels of radiation, along with evidence of mass destruction at thousand-degree temperatures.”
Well-organized and visually appealing, www.wadjat.com features 50+ fascinating articles with informative links. And there is more – teaming with Luxor & Aswan Travel, a prominent Egyptian travel agency, the website is unveiling a unique “Mysteries of Ancient Egyptian Technology” tour in February 2022, led by an experienced guide who shares visitors’ enthusiasm for alternative history and new learning. A similar South American tour is in the works.
“We want everyone to appreciate the true wonders antiquity has gifted to us,” Gilbertson explains. “Ancient technology may hold the key to making our own tomorrows brighter than we could ever have imagined.”
Andrew Gilbertson
Wadjat.com
andrew@wadjat.com