R3 Heroes Program Now Accepting Nominations for Complimentary Stem Cell Therapy for 2022

R3 Stem Cell is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Heroes Program, offering free stem cell procedures to military veterans, first responders and teachers.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell is now accepting nominations for the Heroes Program for 2022, offering free stem cell procedures to military veterans, first responders and teachers. Anyone can nominate a Hero, even the person him/herself, with treatments occurring during R3's provider training workshops throughout the year.

Since inception four years ago, The R3 Heroes Program has provided over 300 free regenerative procedures to individuals in need. Procedures are offered at no charge for many different ailments, which do not need to be service related.

According to R3 Heroes Program CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "The program has been a complete win/win for everyone involved. The patients are truly heroes in what they've done and deserve the therapies we offer. At the same time, the providers attending our regenerative stem cell training courses learn during the procedures from our expert trainers."

Over the past few years, participants in the Heroes Program have include veterans of Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan, and others. With First Responders, participants have included policemen and firefighters from all over the country. Teachers are a new addition to the program.

Dr. Greene added, "We accept as many of the nominees as possible for each workshop. They get to meet other Heroes while there along with the providers, which creates long term friendships in addition to the relief obtained with the free procedures. These people deserve it!"

R3 offers training workshops for regenerative therapies along with MSK ultrasound guided injection courses. Providers attend the workshops, which are held every two months, from all over the country to learn valuable skills which are immediately useful in clinical practice.

To submit a nomination for the R3 Heroes Program, visit https://r3stemcell.com/hero or call (844) GET-STEM.