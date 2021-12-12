Proj3ct Miami is “Jus N Time 4 Da Holidayz” New Album
Ahead of the holiday season, Proj3ct Miami delivers their anthem filled album.MIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brothers Young Tigg and Wild Rellzz ( Proj3ct Miami ) released their rap album "Jus N Time 4 Da Holidayz" earlier this week. The album contains seven tracks that are sure to become favorites.
After recently releasing three singles Papi Chulo, SnF, and Over Grind, and older brother Young Tigg releasing two singles Not Playing and I'm Lit, the brothers now bring forth this album.
Notable Tracks
Blood Ova Everything (B.O.E.)
DROP
Dumb Shhh
Feel Like (Money Song)
You can stream the album below.
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1DGNT2gD6ms58ILMKnla2n
You can follow them below.
https://twitter.com/OhThatsRellzz
https://Instagram.com/Proj3ctMiami_
https://Instagram.com/GetemTigg
Manic
MiamiMusicWeekly
