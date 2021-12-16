Finally, Financial Planning That’s Tailored for Successful Women
Unique financial planning service helps successful women forge a clear path to financial independence so they can make the next 40 years better than the first.
For women, financial independence is a matter of necessity.”ROCHESTER, NY, U.S., December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Colgan, the co-founder of Montage Wealth Management, launches MarkColgan.Co, to reveal his specialized arm of Montage Wealth Management that’s focused on helping successful women forge a clear path to financial independence.
“Being able to walk through life on your own terms is the highest form of financial independence,” says Mark Colgan, Co-Founder at Montage Wealth Management. “But the financial system shortchanges women, especially high-earning, single women who may not fit the traditional family model.
With this launch, we’re uniquely positioned to address these industry shortcomings with services that are tailored to meet the unique challenges and circumstances most successful women face. We’ll apply the process and partnerships that we’ve developed since founding Montage in 2014, with additional services that identify overlooked or hidden opportunities for women, like:
● Advanced financial planning techniques, such as QTIP trusts for second marriages or claiming unused exemptions for estate taxes
● Tax return analysis & optimization for high earning single mothers
● A Survivor Support program to assist widows through the logistics of losing a loved one
● A long-term investing approach incorporating environmental, social, & governance (ESG) factors
