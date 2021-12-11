Axios Investigations Firm, sponsored boxer, Michael Williams Jr will fight on ESPN tonight at Madison Square Garden
Axios Investigations Firm-sponsored boxer and long-time student of Roy Jones Jr will be fighting tonight at 5:30 pm EST at Madison Square Garden, NY.
We are proud to support a great boxer like Michael Williams Jr and his family. His father, being a Veteran, makes this even better because we want to support Veteran families and initiatives.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Williams Jr. (150%) will face John Bauza in an eight-round bout at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, and will likely stream live on ESPN+. Williams’ manager and co-trainer Michael Williams Sr., stated this past Sunday.
— CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
Williams (19-0, 12 KOs), who resides in Fayetteville, North Carolina, knocked out journeyman Gustavo Molina of Mexico in Round 2 of his most recent bout on October 16. The Molina win came almost five months after Williams defeated Anthony Curtiss by split decision.
Only two of Wiliams’ victories have come against fighters with winning records. He is co-trained by former four-division world titleholder Roy Jones Jr.
Bauza (15-0, 6 knockouts), who is originally from Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and now resides in North Bergen, New Jersey, most recently fought on June 12, dropping Criston Edwards three times en route to a stoppage win in Round 2. The win over Edwards came almost a year after Bauza defeated Larry Fryers over eight one-sided rounds.
The 23-year-old is managed by David McWater, who also manages The Ring Magazine lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, unbeaten junior middleweight Charles Conwell, and undefeated welterweight Giovani Santillan.
Axios Investigations Firm will have their shirts featured at ringside and is proud to support the Williams family. Michael Williams Sr. is a combat veteran who manages and coaches his son.
Christian Alvarez
Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
+1 833-462-9467
clientservices@axiosinvestigations.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Who has more fun than us Axios Investigations Firm, Roy Jones Jr and TEAM WILLIAMS JR?