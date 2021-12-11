Axios Investigations Firm, sponsored boxer, Michael Williams Jr will fight on ESPN tonight at Madison Square Garden

Michael Williams Jr at Madison Square Garden

Michael Williams Jr at Madison Square Garden

Team Williams and Roy Jones Jr

Team Williams and Roy Jones Jr

Michael Williams Sr and Coach Khalil of Ambition Boxing

Michael Williams Sr and Coach Khalil of Ambition Boxing

Axios Investigations Firm-sponsored boxer and long-time student of Roy Jones Jr will be fighting tonight at 5:30 pm EST at Madison Square Garden, NY.

We are proud to support a great boxer like Michael Williams Jr and his family. His father, being a Veteran, makes this even better because we want to support Veteran families and initiatives.”
— CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Williams Jr. (150%) will face John Bauza in an eight-round bout at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, and will likely stream live on ESPN+. Williams’ manager and co-trainer Michael Williams Sr., stated this past Sunday.

Williams (19-0, 12 KOs), who resides in Fayetteville, North Carolina, knocked out journeyman Gustavo Molina of Mexico in Round 2 of his most recent bout on October 16. The Molina win came almost five months after Williams defeated Anthony Curtiss by split decision.
Only two of Wiliams’ victories have come against fighters with winning records. He is co-trained by former four-division world titleholder Roy Jones Jr.

Bauza (15-0, 6 knockouts), who is originally from Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and now resides in North Bergen, New Jersey, most recently fought on June 12, dropping Criston Edwards three times en route to a stoppage win in Round 2. The win over Edwards came almost a year after Bauza defeated Larry Fryers over eight one-sided rounds.

The 23-year-old is managed by David McWater, who also manages The Ring Magazine lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, unbeaten junior middleweight Charles Conwell, and undefeated welterweight Giovani Santillan.

Axios Investigations Firm will have their shirts featured at ringside and is proud to support the Williams family. Michael Williams Sr. is a combat veteran who manages and coaches his son.

Christian Alvarez
Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
+1 833-462-9467
clientservices@axiosinvestigations.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Who has more fun than us Axios Investigations Firm, Roy Jones Jr and TEAM WILLIAMS JR?

You just read:

Axios Investigations Firm, sponsored boxer, Michael Williams Jr will fight on ESPN tonight at Madison Square Garden

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Christian Alvarez
Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
+1 833-462-9467 clientservices@axiosinvestigations.com
Company/Organization
Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
555 Fayetteville St Suite 201
Raleigh, North Carolina, 27601
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Our Mission: Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) strives each day in creating an atmosphere of respect, maintaining the highest ethical and moral standards, being faithful stewards of all that is entrusted to us, assisting our clients in achieving their desired outcomes, and having a positive influence on all of whom come in contact with our firm. At Axios Investigations (AIF), we are prepared to provide a full range of services in risk mitigation, consultation, and investigative services. Ranging from private individuals, government agencies and corporate clients across the nation and worldwide.

http://www.axiosinvestigations.com

More From This Author
Axios Investigations Firm, sponsored boxer, Michael Williams Jr will fight on ESPN tonight at Madison Square Garden
Axios Investigations Firm Opens New Office and Expands Its Operations in Texas
Axios Investigations Firm Is Breaking Into Sports Marketing Sponsoring A Race Car And A Professional Boxer!
View All Stories From This Author