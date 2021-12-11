Avid4 Adventure Announces Summer Camp Offerings in 5 New Locations
2022 Camp registration now open, 10% off all sign-ups until January 4, 2022BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avid4 Adventure (Avid4), the nation’s leading outdoor adventure summer camp that empowers youth to build confidence and choose active, healthy lifestyles, is excited to announce new camp offerings in 2022 to kids and families in five new markets: Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston and Portland, Maine.
“Expanding to new locations will help provide more kids and families across the U.S. with the opportunity to experience all that Avid4 has to offer,” says Paul Dreyer, Avid4 CEO. “Our goal is to encourage as many kids as possible to get outdoors, increase confidence and learn new skills in ‘brave spaces’ - spaces that are open, honest, intentional, with risk assessment and management at the forefront.”
As part of the Avid4 experience, seasoned instructors teach campers both basic and advanced outdoor skills as well as how to use sound judgment and problem-solving in all aspects of their lives. Campers use premium outdoor equipment made specifically for kids; each day, they are transported to nearby authentic recreation areas where they can keep coming back to explore beyond their camp program.
Camp offerings in new markets feature two-week multi-sport day camps (kids get to experience an array of activities like mountain biking, standup paddle boarding, hiking, rock climbing, and kayaking) and one-week single sport day camps (either mountain biking or paddling - depending on specific location). All day camps in all new locations are open for rising K-7th graders.
In Seattle, in addition to day camps, Avid4 will be offering overnight Expedition Camps (5-night camping trips for 5th-11th graders).
“Being outside helps kids develop a healthy sense of perspective about their impact on other humans, their impact on the environment, and their place in the world,” says Dreyer. “More than ever before, over the past couple of years, Avid's programming has helped campers disconnect from various anxieties, whether social, technological, or home stress, and reconnect with self and others through life-affirming shared experiences in the outdoors.”
Founded in 2004 out of a desire to give kids a love of outdoor activity and to ensure the future caretaking of our planet. Avid4’s founder, Dave Secunda, says its camps provide benefits for every kid, “From helping a 3-year-old achieve better balance on a strider to teaching a 12-year-old to navigate single track terrain, we build kids’ skills, confidence, grit and determination, teaching a new generation of adventurers to thrive in the outdoors.”
To make sure Avid4 is accessible to every kid who wants to join, it works to remove financial barriers for families wanting to attend camp by maintaining a robust financial assistance and scholarship program.
*From now until January 4, 2022 registration for all camps is 10% off.
Details on new locations and specifics can be found at https://avid4.com/.
For scholarship opportunities, visit https://avid4.com/scholarship/.
For other promotional deals, visit https://avid4.com/promotional-details/
About Avid4 Adventure:
Avid4 Adventure empowers kids to choose active, healthy lifestyles in the outdoors. Avid4 Adventure currently operates in eight states — California, Colorado, Oregon, Minnesota, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and Washington — offering summer day camps and overnight camps, with programs for PreK - 12th grade students. The Avid4 Adventure experience enables kids to gain confidence, make new friends, and develop decision-making skills that will translate to every aspect of their lives. Founded in 2004, Avid4 Adventure is a Certified B-Corporation and has been included on Outside’s Best Places to Work seven years in a row. For more information on Avid4 summer camps, visit www.avid4.com or call 1.720.249.2412.
