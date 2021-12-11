Puraka Masks Announces New Line of Organic F3502 Masks, Manufactured in the United States

Puraka's Organic F3502 Masks Are Made in the USA

SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based company Puraka Masks is announcing the release of a new line of organic cotton face masks meeting the CDC-endorsed ASTM F3502-21 standard. Rather than relying on overseas manufacturing, the company is manufacturing these reusable F3502 masks in the United States using 100% organic cotton fabric.

Prior to COVID-19 and the introduction of the CDC-recognized ASTM F3502-21 standard, Puraka manufactured its masks to GB/T 32619, the first international standard for protective reusable masks. Established in 2006 by the Chinese government to regulate the cloth face coverings known colloquially as “Pollution Masks”, qualifying masks must be tested against the same type of particles as KN95 or N95 respirators, trading a slightly lower filtration ratio for a longer useful life and a higher level of breathability.

“When the US Centers for Disease Control recognized ASTM F3502-21 as the standard for barrier face coverings, we decided that fabric masks made to a US standard should be manufactured here in the United States if possible,” says Lauren Chagaris, Puraka Masks' General Manager. “We also decided it was important to offer a 100% organic option to our customers, especially child-sized high-filtration masks.”

The sub-micron filtration and breathability scores for Puraka’s “Essential Organic” line are indicated on the ASTM-approved F3502 label, along with the number of times the masks are tested to maintain their performance level. Puraka’s Essential masks are shown to meet the level one requirements for breathability and filtration without the optional filter. With the filter, the bacterial filtration efficiency, used to demonstrate potential effectiveness against airborne particles in the 2-3 micron range, is measured at 98%.

The company cites multiple environmental and ethical reasons to offer a line of organic F3502-compliant masks. “Organic cotton accounts for 1-2% of global cotton production, yet its impact on the environment is far lower than non-organic fabric,” explains Chagaris. “Organic cotton farming produces 62% less energy, and uses 88% less water than regular cotton. Producers of certified organic cotton are also required to pay higher wages, and the workers are able to operate in chemical-free environments. It’s the right decision on multiple levels.”

More information on Puraka’s organic F3502 face masks is available on the company’s website.