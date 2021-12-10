House Democrats Advance Legislation Important to the American People & Defend America’s Security

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, House Democrats continued our work For The People by passing legislation to strengthen the security of our nation and protect our democracy. On Tuesday, the House voted in a bipartisan fashion to pass the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. This bill reauthorizes critical defense programs for the next calendar year, providing our military with the tools it needs to carry out missions safely and effectively. Also on Tuesday, the House passed critical legislation to prevent severe end-of-year cuts to Medicare. That bill also implements a process for addressing the debt limit and avoiding a manufactured economic crisis that would happen if we default on our debt. I am deeply disappointed that all but one of my House Republican colleagues continued to put party over country and voted against this measure to preserve the full faith and credit of the United States. The House is standing by to take up legislation passed by the Senate to address the debt limit.

Also this week, the House passed the Protecting Our Democracy Act, which upholds the Constitution and promotes transparency and accountability for those serving in high office in the United States. Its passage reflects House Democrats’ commitment to ensuring that future generations can enjoy the blessings of a democracy in which corruption and wrongdoing by elected officials is sought out and investigated.

Lastly, as we approach the end of the year, I’m reflecting on House Democrats’ remarkably productive 2021. Our work For The People has delivered much-needed relief for Americans as we kickstarted the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through the American Rescue Plan. We also passed the largest infrastructure revitalization in our country's history through the bipartisan Infrastructure Jobs and Investment Act, signed into law by President Biden in November. House Democrats have also advanced legislation to give working families the tools they need to Make It In America through the Build Back Better Act, which passed the House last month. Throughout 2021, the House advanced numerous other priorities important to the American people, and I continue to urge the Senate to take action on these bills.

I look forward to another year of passing transformative legislation and delivering For The People in 2022.

Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

