ZahTheRapper A San Diego Artist Blowing Up

ZahTheRappers Upcoming Release "MCM BXLT"! Dropping On December 24th All Platforms.

ZahTheRapper Might Be Your Next favorite artist? According To Sources In California ZahTheRapper's Headed For The Top!

Good things come to those who trust the process” — ZahTheRapper

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego artist ZahTheRapper is working hard and climbing to the top. His most famous songs are "Foreign Made," Featuring Thera Jean, and "No Thot In the 440i". At the young age of 18, he has only been making music for nine months and has been seen collaborating and performing with some big names such as $NOT and D Savage. ZahTheRapper said he is inspired by the well-known rappers $NOT, YEAT, and DDG. Excitingly this up-and-coming rapper announced his new hit " MCM BXLT " which is set to release on December 24th on All Platforms.In my exclusive interview with this future star, he has said that he is currently working on a wide array of projects that will be featured in the near future. He also told me that most of his lyrics are based on his life experiences and that his music is similar to a look into his life and mentioned his hit "No Thot In the 440i" as a prime example.ZahTheRapper has an exciting and bright future; he said, "In the future, I want to connect more with $NOT and DDG to make a song. I am also really looking forward to getting my genius verified". Furthermore, he has already opened for big names in the music industry such as The "D Savage BPL Tour" in Tempe, Arizona.In addition, he has been seen from San Diego to Los Angeles performing live over the past few months. He also has hinted at an upcoming song release party on his Instagram, "ZahTheRapper." He currently makes music to share with all of his fans/followers but hopes to get to where people know his name. "MCM BXLT" is supposed to be the biggest release ZahTheRapper has made. According to his manager Josh Nieto, "After listening to the snippet that ZahTheRapper posted, we knew the song was going to be a big hit and are looking forward to the public reaction and excitement." Keep an eye out and an ear open for this future star. His new song is catchy, and I expect it to make a big splash into the music scene.

ZahTheRapper's First Dropped Music Video For "No Thot In The 440I"