THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2021

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 12:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that votes on Tuesday could occur as early as 12:00 p.m. Multiple vote series and late votes are expected. Pending Senate action on legislation related to the debt limit, it is possible the House may need to meet on Wednesday, December 15th.

H.R. 5665 – Combating International Islamophobia Act (Rep. Omar – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Consideration of Legislation Related to the Debt Limit

Consideration of a Resolution Recommending that the House of Representatives Find Mark R. Meadows in Contempt of Congress for Refusal to Comply with a Subpoena Duly Issued by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol