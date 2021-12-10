Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,002 in the last 365 days.

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2021

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 12:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that votes on Tuesday could occur as early as 12:00 p.m.  Multiple vote series and late votes are expected.  Pending Senate action on legislation related to the debt limit, it is possible the House may need to meet on Wednesday, December 15th. 

H.R. 5665 – Combating International Islamophobia Act (Rep. Omar – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Consideration of Legislation Related to the Debt Limit

Consideration of a Resolution Recommending that the House of Representatives Find Mark R. Meadows in Contempt of Congress for Refusal to Comply with a Subpoena Duly Issued by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol  

 Additional Floor Information
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

You just read:

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.