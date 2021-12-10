State Auditor's E-Update - 12/10/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Meeting: Supplemental State Aid Work Group

3. Meeting: Fire Relief Association Working Group

4. Updated: Key Reporting Requirements Calendar for Relief Associations

5. TIF: Timely Payment of TIF Enforcement Deductions

6. Due: 2022 Summary City and County Budget Form by January 31, 2022

7. Avoiding Pitfall: First Meeting of the Year

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Health misinformation is something we are all dealing with today, particularly those of us in government roles. The Office of the Surgeon General recently came out with materials to have respectful, accurate, and effective responses to health misinformation.

Thank you for your dedication to giving your neighbors the information they need to make good decisions.

2. Meeting: Supplemental State Aid Work Group

The Supplemental State Aid Work Group met on December 8, to continue its consideration of how supplemental state aid is allocated to firefighter pension plans.

A recording of the meeting and the meeting materials are available on the Supplemental State Aid Work Group page of the OSA website.

3. Meeting: Fire Relief Association Working Group

The Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group will meet on December 14, to finalize legislative proposals for 2022. The meeting will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom.

A link to watch the meeting live-stream and copies of the meeting materials are posted on the Fire Relief Association Working Group page of the OSA website.

4. Updated: Key Reporting Requirements Calendar for Relief Associations

The updated Key Reporting Requirements calendar is now available on the OSA website.

The calendar lists each reporting form that volunteer fire relief associations must submit to the OSA, and additional required State reporting. Links to the forms and their applicable due dates are also provided.

5. TIF: Timely Payment of TIF Enforcement Deductions

As counties make settlements and distributions of property tax collections in December and January, please do not forget to make timely payments of the TIF Enforcement Deduction to the State.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

6. Due: 2022 Summary City and County Budget Form by January 31, 2022

The 2022 Summary City and County Budget Form is now available through SAFES.

The form is due by January 31, 2022. You will need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need a SAFES User ID and Password please send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email, and phone number.

Instructions on completing the form are located on the OSA website.

7. Avoiding Pitfall: First Meeting of the Year

Local government entities have specific responsibilities at the beginning of a new year.

At the first meeting of the year, city councils and county boards must designate the entity’s official newspaper. City councils must also elect an acting mayor to assume the mayor’s duties in the mayor’s absence or if the mayor becomes disabled. County boards must elect a chair and a vice-chair, unless the county has adopted either the at-large chair or the elected executive plan.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.