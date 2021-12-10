Image Building Media Announces Internet Marketing Education for Businesses
Image Building Media announces its new Internet Marketing Education platform for businesses consisting of articles, videos, cheat sheets, and weekly training.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image Building Media, a full-service internet marketing company in Tampa, Florida, announces its new Internet Marketing Education platform for businesses. The education is free of charge and consists of articles, videos, cheat sheets, and weekly training sessions.
“We are constantly looking for ways to give back to our customers and the community. We believe that providing internet marketing education is something every business needs, and is something we can provide to help everyone,” said Allan McNabb, VP of Image Building Media.
Image Building Media’s internet marketing education is available on the company’s website, and includes articles, videos, and cheat sheets. Plus, weekly internet marketing training sessions are available to everyone who wishes to attend.
“Online training sessions are usually available twice a week. Anyone interested in attending the training goes to the training calendar and gets the Zoom link. When it is time for the training, go to the Zoom meeting,” said Beth McNabb, CEO of Image Building Media.
Internet marketing training topics include: account-based marketing, content marketing, call-to-action domain names, ecommerce, email marketing, Google, Facebook, lead generation, legal, marketing automation, marketing budgets, mobile marketing, personalization, reviews, SEO, social media, video marketing, WordPress, and more. Perhaps best of all, attendees of the training sessions can ask any question.
“When one of our clients asks a question during an online training session, and wants to make a change with their website, CRM, or social media software, we do it on the fly during the meeting. That way, the client sees the answer and leaves the meeting with it already implemented,” said Beth McNabb.
