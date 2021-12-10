Submit Release
Sen. Fontana Announces Almost $1M in Community Violence Prevention Grants

Pittsburgh – December 10, 2021 – Sen. Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny) announced today that $721,751 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has been awarded to local organizations aiding community members and preventing interactions with the justice system.

“Protecting our neighbors, preventing violence, and making serious strides in breaking the cycle of violence and crime within communities is incredibly important to me. The funding provided by PCCD will go a long way in protecting and helping those who need it most, and creating a future where we can all grow and prosper,” Fontana said.

Community organizations who received funding include:

  • Allegheny County Chief Executive OfficerAllegheny County STOP Violence Against Women – $374,988
  • Allegheny County Chief Executive OfficerAllegheny County JPO RE/D Coordinator – $150,000
  • Gwen’s Girls, Inc.Addressing R/ED in Allegheny County – $150,000
  • A Child’s PlaceAllegheny Regional PCCD – $47,000

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) supports programs and practices that promote justice for all citizens and communities of Pennsylvania. More information about funding opportunities through PCCD can be found at pccd.pa.gov/Funding/.  

