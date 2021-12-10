Temporary benefit increase extended through March for Missouri WIC participants

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri WIC is extending the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) for January, February and March 2022. The increase is the same amount as November and December: $24 per month for child participants, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding women participants. Standard CVB values range from $9-11.

WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

On December 3, 2021, President Biden signed the Further Extending Government Funding Act of 2022 into law, giving the USDA authority to extend the temporary increase of the CVB. Missouri WIC will use this authority in January, February and March 2022, to provide additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month.

“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to extend this value increase for women and children of Missouri,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “Added fruits and vegetables are the foundation for healthier diets and contribute to bettering our overall health.”

Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional funds on their eWIC card before Jan.1 to avoid any delays.

WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 117 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.

Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective, and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.

