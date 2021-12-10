Hoyer Statement on November Inflation Report

“The inflation report for last month certainly raises concerns for American families facing higher prices. President Biden and Democrats in Congress are determined to address this consequence of the pandemic with concerted action, which is why we are continuing to work toward enactment of the Build Back Better Act, landmark legislation that would bring costs down for working families and open new economic opportunities so more of our people can achieve economic security. It would help by capping the cost of child care at 7% of a family’s income, preventing those with diabetes from paying more than $35 per month for insulin, and providing working families with a substantial tax cut. “Right now, House and Senate Republicans are seizing on these inflation figures in order to further their partisan obstruction; however, they are in lockstep on opposing the very same policies that would alleviate the impact of rising costs. They have proposed no solutions, unlike Democrats who are working tirelessly to deliver tangible results For The People. “I urge Republicans to get off the sidelines, stop the partisan games, and join with us as we work to help Americans emerge from this pandemic on more sound financial footing than before, more resilient than ever, and ready to get ahead and succeed in the global economy.”