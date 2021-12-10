Help Boost Up Vermont By Getting Your Booster Shot

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, are encouraging Vermonters to “Boost Up VT” this holiday season and through the winter by finding a booster clinic near you, including new walk-in opportunities.

Vermont has the highest percentage of people 18 and older with a booster dose, at 42%, according to the CDC.

“I thank Vermonters who have already gotten a booster, but we still have many more who need that higher level of protection,” said Governor Scott. “Setting up clinics at local events will make getting your booster even more convenient, and benefit the community as well.”

Anyone age 18 or older can get a booster shot, as long as it has been six months since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months since your Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Your booster shot can be any type of vaccine.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds are also now eligible to receive a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine, following FDA authorization and CDC approval yesterday. They can make an appointment through the Health Department starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 11), or go to a walk-in clinic listed below, as long as it’s been six months since their second dose.

A booster shot is critical to protect yourself and those around you, especially during this time of high community transmission and the coming holidays.

“Getting your booster will guard against severe illness and hospitalization, especially if you are at higher risk, but boosters also benefit everyone,” said Dr. Levine. “During the current Delta surge, you should not consider yourself fully protected until you have gotten your booster.”

Walk-in only booster clinics in December offer all vaccine types. They include:

Dec. 11

Orleans Fire Department, 102 Main St, Orleans, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orange Town Hall Christmas Market, 392 US-302, Orange, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 12

Moretown Artisans’ Sale, 940 VT-100B, Moretown, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 18

Sip and Shop Canadian Club, 414 E Montpelier Rd, Barre, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 19

Reindeer Rendezvous at the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe St, Waterbury, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, the following regularly-held clinics will also be accepting walk-ins for booster shots:

Newport Ambulance, Newport

Hartford High School, White River Junction

Riverside Middle School, Springfield

Diamond Run Mall, Rutland

55 Middle Rd., Middlebury

Berlin Mall, Berlin

Barre Town EMS, East Barre

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Bennington

Visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine for hours and dates for these clinics, and to see more clinics added regularly.

If you are interested in hosting a clinic at your business or event, you can find a link to contact us at www.healthvermont.gov/covid19-businesses.

