Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of 7984 Georgetown Pike Near Washington D.C., Virginia

Immaculate Georgian Manor in prestigious McLean Two-story foyer with marble floors and luxury finishes Two decadent owners’ suites await from the main and second floors Modern castle constructed with precision craftsmanship Over five acres of forest and walking paths to a waterfall

7984 Georgetown Pike is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Jennie McDonnell of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

It was a pleasure working as a team with Concierge Auctions to find the perfect buyer for this gorgeous estate.” — Listing Agent, Jennie McDonnell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 7984 Georgetown Pike, located in one of Northern Virginia’s most desirable neighborhoods, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Jennie McDonnell of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

Previously listed for $5.495 million, the property sold via auction on November 30th.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 39 days prior to the sale resulted in over 23,500+ website/page views, 71 showings, and 5 bidders.

“It was a pleasure working as a team with Concierge Auctions to find the perfect buyer for this gorgeous estate,” said listing agent, McDonnell. “I am looking forward to working together again on future opportunities and I can’t recommend their services enough.”

A sanctuary awaits behind the gates of this Georgian Manor. Over five acres of landscape and gardens, designed by Charles Owen, stretch around the 16,000-square-foot estate. Built by George Sagatov, craftsmanship details like hand-carved ceilings and meticulous stonework bring a timeless quality to the estate. The stone courtyard and the two-story foyer feature marble floors and hand-painted gold leaf accents. The formal living room’s ceilings present hand-crafted plaster medallions that pay homage to the Georgian style. Two decadent owners’ suites await from the main and second floors. Beyond the stone walls of the manor, the secluded backyard boasts a stone patio, pool, hot tub, stone hearth, and pergola. Beyond the gated fence of the pool stretch gardens and acres of hardwood forests, with walking paths that lead to a stream and waterfall in the heart of the woods. This gorgeous estate displays the best of luxury living from one of the U.S.’s most coveted zip codes.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 7984 Georgetown Pike will result in a new home built for a family in need.

For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry and has contributed more than 300 homes to date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.