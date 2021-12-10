International School of Music performing at the Kennedy Center this December

International School of Music Students Performing at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

International School of Music honors students performing at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater on Saturday, 12/18, 7:30 pm. Get tickets at http://bitly.bz/ceBjf

I’m so impressed with how hard our ISM students are working! Preparing for this Kennedy Center concert is motivating our students to do their best and is something our students will remember forever.” — Inja Stanic, President of the International School of Music

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MUSIC TO PERFORM AT THE JOHN F. KENNEDY CENTER
ISM Honors Students to Perform in Recital at the Terrace Theater

The International School of Music (ISM), with locations in Bethesda and Potomac, MD, will host a student honors recital at the Terrace Theater on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 pm. The recital will take place within in the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, located at: 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566. Tickets will be general admission and can be purchased for $45 at the Kennedy Center Box Office: (202) 467-4600 or at the Kennedy Center website: http://bitly.bz/ceBjf 

Over 200 ISM students partake in the competitive audition process. Thirty-six inspiring ISM students have been selected by faculty judges for the coveted experience to perform for family, friends and the greater DC metro area at the renowned Terrace Theater. The young, talented students will demonstrate enriched musicianship and refined artistic skills, perfected through hard work and perseverance. 

"We are excited to provide this opportunity to our students," said Inja Stanic, President of the International School of Music. "I'm so impressed with how hard they are working—I'm hearing improvement every day. Preparing for this concert is motivating our students to do their best and is something our students will remember forever."

The honors recital will showcase diverse and unique programming ranging from solos and collaborations in piano, violin, cello and voice. The concert will culminate with a showcase of ISM's chamber program, featuring a wealth of advanced musicianship from piano trios, and other ensembles.

The International School of Music provides students with a rare and memorable experience through annual student honors recitals at iconic performing venues, including Strathmore Music Center in Bethesda, MD and Carnegie Hall in NYC. 

The International School of School, voted best for music instruction by Washington Families, offers one of the finest music programs to the greater DC community. Founded in 2004, ISM's mission is to create extraordinary musical experiences that enrich lives and empower youth to become more confident, creative and empathetic human beings. As an active member of the National Guild for Community Arts Education, the International School of Music offers music lessons in all instruments and voice to over 1,500 students of all ages, levels and abilities. An expanded curriculum also includes Early Childhood Music classes, an adult music program and numerous chamber ensembles coached by experienced faculty members. In addition, ISM's Student Ambassador Program provides students not only with various opportunities to perform, but also an avenue to share music with the surrounding community. With locations in Bethesda and Potomac, ISM is renowned for its world-class faculty of professional musicians who facilitate a unique combination of high-quality music education and performance opportunities that shape and inspire young, well-versed musicians.

