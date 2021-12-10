Submit Release
Governor Lujan Grisham statement on death of Al Unser Sr.

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement upon the death of Al Unser Sr.:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of New Mexican and racing icon Al Unser. One of just four individuals to win four Indianapolis 500 titles, New Mexicans were exceedingly proud to see one of our own excel on the world stage. New Mexico will always be the proud home of the Unser racing family, and I offer my thoughts and prayers to their loved ones during this difficult time.”

