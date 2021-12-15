New Faces on Board at RiversEdge to Support Firm Growth & Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second time this year, RiversEdge Advisors is adding to its financial planning, client service, and marketing teams to accommodate our ongoing growth and expansion.
Co-founder of RiversEdge Advisors, Brian Carney noted, “There is no doubt that this past year has still been rough for many businesses, which is why our firm feels so incredibly honored and proud to have demonstrated the type of industry-leading resiliency needed to grow in this type of crisis environment. In order to continue providing the fan-worthy client experience associated with RiversEdge Advisors, we have added some amazingly talented new faces to our remarkable team.”
Mike Hendrickson, CFP® joins RiversEdge Advisors as an Associate Financial Planner. In his role at the firm, he works with clients to deeply examine and ultimately reach their financial and life goals. Mike's day-to-day role includes gathering and analyzing client data and preparing and monitoring their financial plans. Mike also helps prepare investment recommendations and participates in client meetings and annual reviews.
Mike brings over 15 years of industry experience with financial firms from his work with Vanguard and Voya Financial. Mike earned his CFP® in 2015 and has since used that knowledge and expertise to provide comprehensive financial planning to his clients.
Amy Solano also joins the firm as an Associate Financial Planner. Amy’s day-to-day role includes collaborating with other members of the team to provide an excellent client experience. She also helps prepare investment recommendations and participates in client meetings.
A Delaware native, Amy graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing. She brings over 10 years of industry experience from working with firms including WSFS Bank and Morgan Stanley. She is currently pursuing the CFP® designation.
Brooke Kuhlman joins RiversEdge as the Lead Marketing Coordinator. She is responsible for developing a comprehensive marketing plan and cohesive brand image for the company. Brooke often pulls data, receives feedback from clients, and meets with the team to drive meaningful marketing actions that drive the RiversEdge mission forward.
Brooke graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business, double majoring in Marketing and Finance. She continued her education at the University of Alabama where she earned her Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration on business analytics.
Before joining RiversEdge, Brooke worked for The University of Alabama’s Athletics program as their digital media and marketing assistant and as a brand activation assistant for Anheuser-Busch.
Ryan Francella joins RiversEdge Advisors as a Client Service Associate whose goal is to continuously enhance the RiversEdge client experience. In his role, Ryan works to proactively help meet client needs and assist with service wherever possible.
After graduating from Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science in both Business Management and Economics, Ryan spent a year working for Vanguard as a Client Relationship Associate. In that role, he gained valuable experience understanding the needs of clients and delivering the best service possible. Ryan holds the Series 7 and Series 63 licenses and plans to pursue the CFA designation.
Along with Ryan, Lindsey McCaffery joins the RiversEdge team as a Client Service Associate. Lindsey’s goal is to optimize the client experience from the very first interaction to the very last detail in the client relationship. In her role, Lindsey assists clients with ongoing needs, sets up and monitors client appointments, and provides excellent service whenever and wherever possible.
Lindsey graduated from Delaware Technical Community College with a degree in Human Services. After several years of social work, Lindsey transitioned to the role of HR and client services administrator; she has worked in this capacity for the past 10 years and finds it to be incredibly rewarding.
Welcome to the team everyone!
Brian Carney
Co-founder of RiversEdge Advisors, Brian Carney noted, “There is no doubt that this past year has still been rough for many businesses, which is why our firm feels so incredibly honored and proud to have demonstrated the type of industry-leading resiliency needed to grow in this type of crisis environment. In order to continue providing the fan-worthy client experience associated with RiversEdge Advisors, we have added some amazingly talented new faces to our remarkable team.”
Mike Hendrickson, CFP® joins RiversEdge Advisors as an Associate Financial Planner. In his role at the firm, he works with clients to deeply examine and ultimately reach their financial and life goals. Mike's day-to-day role includes gathering and analyzing client data and preparing and monitoring their financial plans. Mike also helps prepare investment recommendations and participates in client meetings and annual reviews.
Mike brings over 15 years of industry experience with financial firms from his work with Vanguard and Voya Financial. Mike earned his CFP® in 2015 and has since used that knowledge and expertise to provide comprehensive financial planning to his clients.
Amy Solano also joins the firm as an Associate Financial Planner. Amy’s day-to-day role includes collaborating with other members of the team to provide an excellent client experience. She also helps prepare investment recommendations and participates in client meetings.
A Delaware native, Amy graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing. She brings over 10 years of industry experience from working with firms including WSFS Bank and Morgan Stanley. She is currently pursuing the CFP® designation.
Brooke Kuhlman joins RiversEdge as the Lead Marketing Coordinator. She is responsible for developing a comprehensive marketing plan and cohesive brand image for the company. Brooke often pulls data, receives feedback from clients, and meets with the team to drive meaningful marketing actions that drive the RiversEdge mission forward.
Brooke graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business, double majoring in Marketing and Finance. She continued her education at the University of Alabama where she earned her Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration on business analytics.
Before joining RiversEdge, Brooke worked for The University of Alabama’s Athletics program as their digital media and marketing assistant and as a brand activation assistant for Anheuser-Busch.
Ryan Francella joins RiversEdge Advisors as a Client Service Associate whose goal is to continuously enhance the RiversEdge client experience. In his role, Ryan works to proactively help meet client needs and assist with service wherever possible.
After graduating from Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science in both Business Management and Economics, Ryan spent a year working for Vanguard as a Client Relationship Associate. In that role, he gained valuable experience understanding the needs of clients and delivering the best service possible. Ryan holds the Series 7 and Series 63 licenses and plans to pursue the CFA designation.
Along with Ryan, Lindsey McCaffery joins the RiversEdge team as a Client Service Associate. Lindsey’s goal is to optimize the client experience from the very first interaction to the very last detail in the client relationship. In her role, Lindsey assists clients with ongoing needs, sets up and monitors client appointments, and provides excellent service whenever and wherever possible.
Lindsey graduated from Delaware Technical Community College with a degree in Human Services. After several years of social work, Lindsey transitioned to the role of HR and client services administrator; she has worked in this capacity for the past 10 years and finds it to be incredibly rewarding.
Welcome to the team everyone!
Brian Carney
RiversEdge Advisors
+1 302-573-6864
bcarney@riversedgeadvisors.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other