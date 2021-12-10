DED Accepting Public Comments on Proposed Substantial Amendment to CDBG Disaster Recovery Action Plan. Public Hearing Scheduled for December 27.

Proposed amendment clarifies elements of program eligibility.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will accept public comments for 30 days regarding a proposed substantial amendment to the State of Nebraska’s Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery Action Plan (CDBG-DR Action Plan). In addition, a public hearing has been scheduled for December 27, 2021, to accept feedback regarding the proposed amendment.

The CDBG-DR Action Plan details the State’s proposed manner of use of approximately $108.9 million in federal funding for disaster recovery, allocated by the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in the aftermath of Winter Storm Ulmer in 2019, and administered by DED. In the last several months, DED has been working with its partners at HUD to prepare the launch of infrastructure and housing programs that are essential to supporting Nebraska’s long-term recovery. Pending HUD’s approval of the proposed amendment, DED anticipates program launch to occur in early 2022.

The proposed amendment is intended to maximize the effectiveness and availability of the Affordable Housing Construction Program and Homeowner Assistance Program, both of which are elements of the CDBG-DR Action Plan. These programs are intended to support long-term recovery efforts related to the 2019 disaster.

The CDBG-DR Action Plan and proposed amendment, including a summary of changes, is available on the following webpage:

https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/cdbg_dr/#action-plan.

DED will accept public comments regarding the proposed amendment until 5:00 p.m. CDT on January 10, 2022. To submit a comment, email the comment to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line Proposed CDBG-DR Amendment.

The public hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CDT on December 27, 2021, at the DED Main Offices at 301 Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, NE 68508. Additional information about this public hearing is available on the following webpage: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/cdbg_dr/#citizen-participation.

For assistance, contact the Disaster Recovery Team via email at ded.cdbgdr@nebraska.gov, or by phone at 800-426-6505.

Individuals who are hearing and/or speech impaired and have a TTY may contact the Department through the Statewide Relay System by calling (711) INSTATE, (800) 833-7352 (TTY), or (800) 833-0920 (voice). The relay operator should be asked to call DED at (800) 426-6505 or (402) 471-3111. Additional information is available on the Nebraska Relay website at http://www.nebraskarelay.com/. Nebraska Relay offers Spanish relay service for our Spanish-speaking customers. Spanish-to-Spanish (711) or 1-888-272-5528; Spanish-to-English (711) or 1-877-564-3503. Nebraska le ofrece el servicio de relevo a nuestros clientes en español. Los consumidores de TTY pueden escribir por máquina en español y las conversaciones serán retransmitidas en español y inglés.