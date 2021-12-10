San Diego Firm Brokers Sale of Temecula Shopping Center
The Creekside Centre at 41785-41789 Nicole Lane in Temecula, CA has sold in an all-cash transaction for $8,500,000.TEMECULA, CA, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Creekside Centre at 41785-41789 Nicole Lane in Temecula, CA has sold in an all-cash transaction for $8,500,000. The seller was the Galanoudes Family Trust, the buyer was Macarthur7036 LP.
Erik Egelko, Senior Vice President with SVN Vanguard’s San Diego office represented both buyer and seller in the transaction. Escrow services were provided by Glen Oaks Escrow(Lisa Shultz), title work was provided by Chicago Title(Brad Goodman).
The 26,233 SF center consists of 2 buildings and was 95% occupied at the time of sale.
Egelko commented, “The velocity of this transaction is representative of the intense demand for quality retail assets in the $5 - $10 million category”.
About the Broker: Erik Egelko is the top broker of commercial retail properties in the Southern California region. A list of recently sold and currently available investment properties can be found at erikegelko.com
Erik Egelko
Erik Egelko Commercial Real Estate
+1 805-415-1914
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn