C-Suite CV Secure Releases Europe’s Top 50 Executive Search Firms 2021 Ranking
UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C-Suite CV Secure, Inc., a New York headquartered resume sharing and tracking technology company for C-Suite executives announced its 2021 ranking for Europe’s Top 50 Executive Search firms.
Egon Zehnder came up in the top position followed by Eric Salmon & Partners, Beyond Associés, Seeliger y Conde, The Executive Network Netherlands, Heads! International, Talengo, Maes & Lunau, Witena Executive Search and Schilling Partners in the top 10 positions.
See the full list here: https://c-suitecvsecure.com/europes-top50-executive-search-firms-2021
The ranking covers executive search firms that are headquartered in Europe. Our ranking does not include firms headquartered in the UK.
In Europe, there are over 3,500 organizations and individuals (excluding UK) that provides Executive Search services but only less than 300 firms that offers true Retained Executive Search or Direct Approach Executive Search as popularly known in the continent.
Retained Executive Search takes a consultative approach like management consulting in hiring senior executives, typically Board positions, C-Suite, and other critical leadership positions. This form of search is ideal when you need the most qualified person and not just a qualified person.
Our methodology is driven by direct feedback sourced from candidates and executive search buyers. Candidates who were placed, approached, or recommended for a role in addition to brand recognition and executive search buyers who used a search firm in the last three years.
Our ranking is a true reflection of what the market thinks about each of these firms and must fulfil the below criteria:
- Should be an executive search or board consulting firm
- Should follow direct approach or retained executive search methodology
- Should have a research team and at least two partners/consultants
- Should follow a research oriented, systematic methodology in identifying and engaging with passive and hard-to-reach candidates
- Should be headquartered in Europe
- Should have most consultants and employees based in Europe
- Excellent network of candidates who wouldn’t otherwise entertain unsolicited recruitment calls
- No job postings online, on website, job board or LinkedIn. Internal roles permitted.
- Commitment to confidentiality and identity of clients and candidates
- In existence for at least three years in the market
About C-Suite CV Secure, Inc.: C-SuiteCVSecure.com is a New York headquartered, technology platform that enables senior executives to confidentially share and track resume helping them retain full control of their resume. The platform precisely tracks and reports Who viewed the resume, When and How many times. Executive Search firms uses the same platform to share their confidential job descriptions to protect client confidentiality. The company also advises clients on choosing the right executive search firm in an overcrowded market. Please visit www.c-suitecvsecure.com for more details.
For more details contact info@c-suitecvsecure.com.
Anna Mary
