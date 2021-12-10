N.D. Law Review posts latest issue

Issue 96:3 of the North Dakota Law Review is now available online. This issue features transcripts from select speakers at the 2021 North Dakota Law Review Energy Law Symposium. Also included are articles, case comments, and notes from student authors Alex Wegner, Krista Christopherson, Noelle Berkelman, and Samantha Schmidt. Find the issue here: https://law.und.edu/law-review/issues/96/3.html.
