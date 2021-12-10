- Hurricane Ida Recovery: Avoiding Contractor Fraud

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 9, 2021

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon urges residents affected by Hurricane Ida to take prudent steps to protect themselves while working with contractors. It’s not uncommon for major natural disasters to prompt complaints about contractor fraud and unfair practices.

“The recovery process following a major hurricane is already tough but unscrupulous contractors can make that situation even more difficult,” said Donelon. “Policyholders should request a clearly worded and itemized contract and review it with a contractor to be certain they agree with its contents before signing.”

A contract should include the following:

The name of the builder, permanent address and key contact information.

A separate breakout of labor and cost of materials.

An agreed upon schedule for the homeowner to make payments only after construction milestones are achieved.

The contractor is responsible for getting all required permits.

The date the project is to begin and the date it is to be completed.

Proof of required licenses and insurance coverage from the start date to the finish date.

A statement guaranteeing that the work area will be left in its original condition when the job is done.

When preparing to work with a contractor, a property owner should:

Beware of unwarranted solicitation from individuals canvassing neighborhoods going door to door.

Get multiple bids for the job from licensed and insured contractors.

Check a contractor’s license by contacting the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors. The LSLBC also has tips for working with contractors.

Look for complaints against a prospective contractor at the Better Business Bureau and check reviews whenever possible.

Consider asking the contractor’s insurance carrier or agent to mail a certificate of insurance coverage directly to you.

Never sign your insurance check over to your contractor. Retain control of the funds and disburse periodic payments as repair work is completed in accordance with the schedule in the contract.

Pay as work is completed in accordance with the contract. Always pay by check or money order and keep receipts. Never pay with cash.

If your contractor has not begun work within 45 days of taking a deposit, they may be in violation of Louisiana’s contractor fraud statute. If you have complaints about contractor fraud or price gouging, contact local law enforcement or file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office. If you have grievances about workmanship, hire an attorney. About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.