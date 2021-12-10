Catsy Integration with InDesign Reduces Cost of Catalog Creation
PIM cloud connects with InDesign for dynamic creation and syncing of product catalogs.CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catsy’s rich multifaceted integration with Adobe InDesign improves design collaboration for catalog creation, speeding up the process and cutting costs along the way. With a powerful PIM and DAM system, Catsy can simplify catalog, spec sheet, and price-book creation while leaving branding and creative design in the hands of graphics designers.
Catsy’s PIM and DAM system acts as a single source of truth for all product content. From this central repository, users can select products and create marketing collateral. Catsy’s integration with ERP makes it easy to flow pricing right into catalogs and price books.
Data enrichment and governance are two other cornerstones of Catsy. Product attributes in Catsy are validated and continuously optimized in the Catsy database, meaning that product content remains ready to go at all times. “With the fusion of PIM and InDesign, we aim to cut catalog creation down from weeks to hours,” says Michael Krynski, Director at Catsy.
Catsy’s InDesign integration delivers high return-on-investment due to the increase in accuracy and reduction of effort. Alongside catalogs, organizations can also produce the following sales and/or marketing documents:
• Catalogs
• Spec sheets
• Price books
• Sell sheets
• Line sheets
• Brochures
Organizations can save even more time by leveraging catalogs. With templates, businesses can bring consistency to their collateral.
About Catsy:
Catsy empowers businesses by simplifying the way content is managed and published across online, retail & distribution channels. Catsy PIM is a cloud-based system that centralizes & publishes product data such as product specifications, marketing content, logistics data, and digital assets. Catsy’s centralized workflow empowers users to author and publish product content all in one place. For more information, visit www.catsy.com.
Catsy PR
Catsy
+1 312-212-0086
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn