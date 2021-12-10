Team Bespoke Clients See Strong Increases in Affiliate Sales Growth YoY

About

Team Bespoke is a digital marketing consultancy focused on launching and leveling up DTC brands and publishing partners in the affiliate space. Founded by Liz Curtis, Melissa Feemster, and Deanna Avi Madigan, Team Bespoke helps startups and emerging brands monetize partnerships to drive growth. For more information about Team Bespoke’s innovative services, visit www.teambespoke.com and follow @Team.Bespoke on Instagram.

