Team Bespoke Clients See Strong Increases in Affiliate Sales Growth YoY
An 18% Increase in Sales Beat Overall Ecommerce Performance Between Pre-Black Friday and Giving Tuesday
On Black Friday alone, affiliate sales were up 200% YoY”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the 2021 holiday shopping season in full swing, clients managed by Team Bespoke saw an 18% increase in affiliate revenue between 11/19/21-11/30/21 compared to online affiliate revenue in 2020. The key to success was early shopping. To get in front of shoppers before the online space became cluttered with deals, Team Bespoke worked with clients to solidify holiday promotions early and launch sales prior to Black Friday. This strategy paid off for brands as over a third of revenue came in from 11/19/21-11/24/21.
Co-founder Melissa Feemster stated, “Adobe says Black Friday and Cyber Monday were both down slightly, about -1% year-over-year (YOY). Salesforce says both days were up: +5% YOY for Black Friday and +3% YOY for Cyber Monday. Team Bespoke says November saw industry-leading YOY growth for our clients. 11/19/21 especially was a strong day for those who released sales early.”
Team Bespoke was able to secure over 400 content inclusions in November alone, driving over $1M in revenue for clients. Examples of organic content include The Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale Is Here (if You Need Us, We’ll Be Filling Our Carts for Up to 50% Off) by Well + Good and These ‘Very Luxurious’ Machine Washable Silk Pajamas Are 26 Percent Off by The Strategist.
"Team Bespoke was a key partner for us this holiday season, securing press with major publications for our Black Friday sale and getting us featured in several gift guides,” says Deirdre Kelly, Director of Acquisition for Pura Vida Bracelets. “On Black Friday alone, affiliate sales were up 200% YoY."
Shopping early continues to grow as a trend in the ecommerce space, especially as supply chain and shipping concerns continue to be reported in the news. Crafting holiday plans cohesively with clients and optimizing promotions based on real-time performance, helped Team Bespoke clients realize over a 15% increase in orders compared to the same time frame in 2020. Team Bespoke was able to secure an average $9 return on investment (ROI) for clients 11/19/21-11/30/21. The partnerships channel remains one of the most cost efficient online channels for retailers and can drive between 10-20% of overall ecommerce revenues.
