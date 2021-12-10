New APP to blast a msg over an iPhone screen at a loud bar

Order your next drink faster

Picture being in a noisy bar trying to order a drink, but the bartender can't hear the order. The Morse Code app can broadcast that msg on any screen.

CHARLOTTE, NC, US, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morse Code Light, a new app that helps get a drink faster at a loud bar.

Morse Code Light is the only app (available for download in the iPhone APP store) that allows simple billboard-style communication in a short visual range. Think of it like a virtual billboard displayed from any phone to tell someone a custom msg from across the room. An absolute must-use app when in a noisy bar trying to compete with a group of strangers by yelling a drink order. Morse Code allows a user to create a quick custom msg that is displayed and flashed on any mobile phone screen. It can display custom messages and has quick templates for users to select from to display or answer commonly asked phrases such as: "close my tab" and "can I have another round". It draws attention to the text by pulsating the screen in a strobe light style fashion. Just imagine this app is acting as a virtual billboard to get someone's attention instantly by merely flashing a mobile device screen at them.

"I started seeing a trend in bars and concerts where people took blank Snapchats to write a quick msg on their screen to communicate and thought there has to be a better way!" said Matt Hagens, president of HagensMedia, LLC. and the creator of Morse Code Light.

No longer does a concert goer have a hard time telling Jack Harlow that "she has a fat..."

^--That actually happened. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4po9QzTcWM

Available for download on an Apple iPhone at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/morse-code-light/id784419492

Also available on Android and any Google Play Store supported device by going to: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hagensmedia.strobelight&hl=en_US&gl=US

This app also promotes Covid social distancing by limiting having to yell an order across the room at a crowded bar. Morse code can even display actual "morse code" via the flashlight to help communicate secretly over a large room.