Canadian born Pluck Tea reboots Orange Pekoe with their newest launch – Pluck Pekoe
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto-based premium tea company, Pluck Tea announced their newest collection, Pluck Pekoe – a superior quality organic tea with three unique blends of Pekoe tea for different types of tea drinkers and different times of day.
This innovative product launched in select retailer locations (including Whole Foods in Eastern Canada) to disrupt the category of traditional Orange Pekoe, which represents the majority of tea consumed in Canada.
Pluck Tea is owned by a Canadian female entrepreneur, Jennifer Commins, who is passionately dedicated to creating a product that tastes great and leaves the earth a little better along the way.
Pluck Pekoe differentiates itself from traditional Orange Pekoe in several ways:
1. There are three different types of Pekoe blends (Light, Medium and Bold) for different types of tea drinkers and different times of the day.
2. These teas can be re-steeped due to their high quality, freshness, and larger leaf particle size. (No tea dust here!) Yes, that’s right... you can pour freshly boiled water over these tea bags for a second serving.
3. Pluck only uses plant-based and compostable materials for its tea bags, unlike traditional Orange Pekoe teas that tend to be packed in petroleum plastic-sealed tea bags.
4. Pluck has direct trade agreements with the farmers who produce the teas, pays fair prices directly to them, and provides complete transparency to the consumer on where Pluck Pekoe comes from.
5. The purchase of Pluck Pekoe will support community initiatives that include childcare and education for the children of tea pluckers, through an innovative social premium model that Pluck developed in co-operation with Rwanda Mountain Tea, that is paid per kilogram of tea purchased.
6. These teas are certified Organic, Rainforest Alliance, and are 100% Rwandan Mountain Tea.
About the Blends:
LIGHT – bright & refreshing
A blend created for a straight-up kind of person looking for a light and refreshing tea with minimal astringency.
MEDIUM - smooth & satisfying
Ideal for a lover of the classics. An elevated, smooth, and balanced take on a classic Orange Pekoe.
BOLD – full flavoured
A tea for the serious tea lover who seeks a full-flavoured steeping experience. An intense, and full-bodied blend for fans of strong black teas.
Pluck Pekoe is sold at select retailers in Canada and customers can also purchase directly from Pluck online at pluckteas.com where emissions-free delivery is available for customers in Toronto.
About Pluck Tea:
Pluck Tea is an award-winning Toronto-based premium tea company lead by Certified Tea Sommelier and passionate entrepreneur Jennifer Commins. Founded in 2012, Pluck provides premium loose and bagged teas to leading restaurants, hotels, cafes, and specialty retailers – many of which include ingredients grown or upcycled in Canada. Pluck Tea is an independently owned and operated, woman-led, Canadian business.
In 2019, Pluck Tea was honoured to be selected as a recipient of the Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy Fund by the Government of Canada. In 2020, Jennifer was named a Woman of Inspiration by the prestigious Universal Women's Network. Pluck Tea has also won international awards from the Tea Association of Canada and the United States, as well as the World Tea Expo.
