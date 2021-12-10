Persaman New York Now Offering Free Shipping

An industry leader in handcrafted Italian handbags is offering a sweet deal on shipping.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, customers expect free shipping and fast delivery. That’s why representatives with Persaman New York are proud to announce today that it is now offering free shipping on all orders over $100.

“We believe in going above and beyond for our customers, so offering free shipping on orders over $100 is one of the ways we show how much we really value and appreciate our customers,” said Shainaya Kukreja, spokesperson for Persaman New York.

Persaman New York, which recently celebrated its 30th brand launch anniversary, specializes in handcrafted Italian handbags made from a modern perspective with the best of Italian craftsmanship, culture, and traditions.

“Our bags are made with the best of Italian craftsmanship, culture, and traditions, with a modern perspective which is both strong and romantic,” Kukreja stressed before adding, “Each piece in a Persaman collection has its own passion, love, curiosity, and compassion to represent a philosophy for creating a beautiful world with beautiful people.”

Persaman New York’s decision to offer free shipping on orders over $100 could prove to have perfect timing. According to a 2021 Consumer Trends Report, 80 percent of consumers expect free shipping when ordering a certain dollar amount of products, and 66 percent of consumers expect free shipping for online orders.

“We invite everyone to visit our website - we promise that you will love what you see,” Kukreja said. “The best part about it is that you can shop and know that shipping is free on orders over $100.”

The company’s new offer on shipping, which comes just in time for the holidays, is just one part of Persaman New York’s unique story. Its founder and designer, Saman, has always chosen to play the role that suits her best. Creative, hard-working, passionate with a very keen detail to the aesthetic. Saman has dedicated her professional and personal life to creativity.

The Persaman logo has become a symbol of fabulous clothing, impeccably handcrafted handbags, shoes, and unique accessories. She has given her brand a major push, making it a “temple of fashion” - an homage to her Italian creativity, history, and craftsmanship.

With her belief in sustainable products, Saman personally supervises local artisans who work to handcraft her styles. When it comes to her products, it’s the stories that inspire everyone. They can be found in her designs and in her creations, in the communities, individuals, and in the non-profits, she supports and works with on our planet.

For more information, please visit https://www.persamannewyork.com/pages/copy-of-about-us.

###

About Persaman New York

Persaman New York specializes in handcrafted Italian handbags made from a modern perspective with the best of Italian craftsmanship, culture, and traditions.

Contact Details:

146 West 29th Street 9TH Fl

New York, NY 10001

United States