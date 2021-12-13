Blackhawk Floors Now Providing Custom Wood Flooring Installation Services in 10 Cities in Arizona

One of the best hardwood flooring companies in Phoenix is offering services in multiple cities.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flooring is an essential element for all residential homes. That’s why representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. are proud to announce that it is now providing custom wood flooring installation services in 10 cities in Arizona.

Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors, explained that his company serves the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Goodyear, Chandler, including the entire metro Phoenix area. In addition, Blackhawk Floors serves Prescott, Payson, Flagstaff and Tucson.

“We are excited to serve these 10 cities in Arizona,” Elquest said of Blackhawk Floors, a company that has completed more than 2,700 hardwood flooring projects.

Blackhawk Floors providing services in 10 cities is in line with a recent national customer survey that found that post pandemic, customers are looking for brands that prioritize things that matter to them. One of those things that matters to customers is convenient locations and service options.

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

Blackhawk Floors is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest said Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit https://blackhawkfloors.com/about/ and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

###

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States