U.S. Supreme Court opinions: Dec. 10

In United States v. Texas, the court dismissed a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted and denied an application to vacate stay.

Read the court's per curiam opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-588_c07d.pdf

In Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, the court decided that a challenge to the Texas Heartbeat Act may proceed past the motion to dismiss stage against certain of the named defendants but not others.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-463_3ebh.pdf