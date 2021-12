Military Warriors Support Foundation Provides Critical Support to Wounded Veterans & Their Families

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret.) in 2007, Military Warriors SupportFoundation’s mission is to provide programs that help our nation’s combatwounded heroes and their families with a smooth and successful transitionto civilian life.MWSF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity with programs that focus on housingand homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance andleadership development, including awarding mortgage-free homes andpayment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Starspouses. In addition to the home or vehicle, families receive family andfinancial mentoring to give the best opportunity for long-term success.Thanks to generous donations and corporate sponsors like Wells Fargo,Bank of America and Keurig Dr Pepper, MWSF is committed togiving combat wounded veterans and their families the best possiblesupport in appreciation for their military service and, in many cases,willingness to give their lives for their country.Through Homes4WoundedHeroes & Homes4GoldStars, MWSF awardsmortgage-free homes to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Starspouses of veterans who were killed in action or during combat training.Thus far, MWSF has awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes throughoutthe United States. Through their Transportation4Heroes program, MWSFawards payment-free vehicles to combat wounded heroes and Gold Starspouses. Thus far, MWSF has awarded over 140 vehicles.In addition to the home or vehicle, recipients receive 1-3 years of financialand family mentoring. Through this structured program, families learn aboutmonthly budgeting, spending control and creation of savings. While in theirprograms, MWSF families have collectively paid off over $24.2 million inpersonal debt.Skills4Life provides recreational outings and peer-to-peer mentorshipthrough hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures. The Leadership4Lifeprogram provides a one-year program to help veterans transition the skillsthey acquired in the military into leadership skills for the civilian workforce.MWSF has been able to accomplish a lot in just over 10 years, but there isstill so much more to do! We need your help! MWSF is committed to beinggood stewards of your donation. Since inception, we have averaged only a9% Admin Percentage and have proudly averaged a less than 5% AdminPercentage over the last 5 years.More information, including ways you can help, can be found atMilitaryWarriors.org .