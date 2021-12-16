Military Warriors Support Foundation Provides Critical Support to Wounded Veterans & Their Families
SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret.) in 2007, Military Warriors Support
Foundation’s mission is to provide programs that help our nation’s combat
wounded heroes and their families with a smooth and successful transition
to civilian life.
MWSF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity with programs that focus on housing
and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and
leadership development, including awarding mortgage-free homes and
payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star
spouses. In addition to the home or vehicle, families receive family and
financial mentoring to give the best opportunity for long-term success.
Thanks to generous donations and corporate sponsors like Wells Fargo,
Bank of America and Keurig Dr Pepper, MWSF is committed to
giving combat wounded veterans and their families the best possible
support in appreciation for their military service and, in many cases,
willingness to give their lives for their country.
Through Homes4WoundedHeroes & Homes4GoldStars, MWSF awards
mortgage-free homes to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star
spouses of veterans who were killed in action or during combat training.
Thus far, MWSF has awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes throughout
the United States. Through their Transportation4Heroes program, MWSF
awards payment-free vehicles to combat wounded heroes and Gold Star
spouses. Thus far, MWSF has awarded over 140 vehicles.
In addition to the home or vehicle, recipients receive 1-3 years of financial
and family mentoring. Through this structured program, families learn about
monthly budgeting, spending control and creation of savings. While in their
programs, MWSF families have collectively paid off over $24.2 million in
personal debt.
Skills4Life provides recreational outings and peer-to-peer mentorship
through hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures. The Leadership4Life
program provides a one-year program to help veterans transition the skills
they acquired in the military into leadership skills for the civilian workforce.
MWSF has been able to accomplish a lot in just over 10 years, but there is
still so much more to do! We need your help! MWSF is committed to being
good stewards of your donation. Since inception, we have averaged only a
9% Admin Percentage and have proudly averaged a less than 5% Admin
Percentage over the last 5 years.
More information, including ways you can help, can be found at
MilitaryWarriors.org .
Stacey McCaleb
Foundation’s mission is to provide programs that help our nation’s combat
wounded heroes and their families with a smooth and successful transition
to civilian life.
MWSF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity with programs that focus on housing
and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and
leadership development, including awarding mortgage-free homes and
payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star
spouses. In addition to the home or vehicle, families receive family and
financial mentoring to give the best opportunity for long-term success.
Thanks to generous donations and corporate sponsors like Wells Fargo,
Bank of America and Keurig Dr Pepper, MWSF is committed to
giving combat wounded veterans and their families the best possible
support in appreciation for their military service and, in many cases,
willingness to give their lives for their country.
Through Homes4WoundedHeroes & Homes4GoldStars, MWSF awards
mortgage-free homes to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star
spouses of veterans who were killed in action or during combat training.
Thus far, MWSF has awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes throughout
the United States. Through their Transportation4Heroes program, MWSF
awards payment-free vehicles to combat wounded heroes and Gold Star
spouses. Thus far, MWSF has awarded over 140 vehicles.
In addition to the home or vehicle, recipients receive 1-3 years of financial
and family mentoring. Through this structured program, families learn about
monthly budgeting, spending control and creation of savings. While in their
programs, MWSF families have collectively paid off over $24.2 million in
personal debt.
Skills4Life provides recreational outings and peer-to-peer mentorship
through hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures. The Leadership4Life
program provides a one-year program to help veterans transition the skills
they acquired in the military into leadership skills for the civilian workforce.
MWSF has been able to accomplish a lot in just over 10 years, but there is
still so much more to do! We need your help! MWSF is committed to being
good stewards of your donation. Since inception, we have averaged only a
9% Admin Percentage and have proudly averaged a less than 5% Admin
Percentage over the last 5 years.
More information, including ways you can help, can be found at
MilitaryWarriors.org .
Stacey McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
email us here