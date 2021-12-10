The Innovative AirPods Pro Case Just Launched On Kickstarter By YOUROUS

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOUROUS has started an all or nothing Kickstarter campaign to fund a project that focuses on creating Saffiano leather cases that can be used to house Apple AirPods Pro.

The cases are being made in an attempt to differ from any other as they aim to be not just stylish, but also practical. Each is created from Saffiano leather that can be crafted to any colour – such as Lemon, Peach, Emerald, Wine, and Cream, etc - in an attempt to match all tastes. The material is designed with durability in mind, as the brand is confident they are offering a hardwearing alternative to flaky cases on the market.

In addition to this, YOUROUS have crafted each case with the intention of it being scratch-resistant as they want to help protect AirPods from unnecessary damage. Instead, their cases are designed to retain their luxurious textures.

The YOUROUS AirPods Pro cases include features such as the NS2 magnet. The aim of this is to give customers a reliable answer to ‘Where have I put my AirPods now?’. Each case is designed to stick to a person, be this through its magnet onto metal bag handles and keychains, or the metallic auxiliary clip. The brand says that this is for those who prefer an extra layer of security by sliding the metal plates around a belt loop so that a person can feel the presence of their AirPods as they walk. The brand wants its users to be able to simply slot their AirPods Pro into a metal holster and set off.

The brand also claims that although you can feel the presence of the YOUROUS case, it isn’t bulky to the point where it's uncomfortable to walk: ‘Our cases are crafted with an unique clip which keeps your shirt snug on it while being attached on your pants’. This is so that the case is highly wearable and kept tight to your body.

One concern that YOUROUS aims to address with its cases is the potential of theft. Some AirPod owners may worry that their AirPods are an easy target if they are visible from a belt loop. However, the metal case ensures that your AirPods are unable to slip off if unintended contact is made. In addition to this, the force of your AirPods leaving this holster is something that you would feel, alerting you to the unlikely event of any potential thefts.