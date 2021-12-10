VIZpin Announces Integration with Gym Assistant for Fitness Club Management

VIZpin Logo Gym Assistant VIZpin Smartkeys

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin, manufacturer of Entegrity Smart Locks, Bluetooth smart devices and Smartphone Credentials today announced it has completed integration with Gym Assistant. The result is a seamless user experience for fitness clubs to manage members and their access. Other systems require you to log into different programs to synchronize member information with access control privileges. This process is time consuming and leads to data entry errors which present a real liability. With this integration, club managers simply log into their Gym Assistant software and update the member information. Gym Assistant automatically connects with the VIZpin server and grants or revokes Smartkey access to members based on their Gym Assistant member status. Members can now access the gym using Smartkeys on the VIZpin SMART app.

Paul Bodell, VIZpin President and CEO explained, “Fitness clubs are one of our fastest growing segments. Members prefer Smartkeys to cards or FOBs because it is one less thing to carry. Owners like Smartkeys because they are easier, more affordable and can’t be shared. The only problem was managing two systems and our integration with Gym Assistant solves this.”

Jon Harlan, President and CEO of Bio-Logic Inc, developer of Gym Assistant software, added, “Our goal is to continually simplify how you manage members. Being able to offer a seamless experience that includes access control is yet another way we stand out from the other solutions.”

About VIZpin

At VIZpin we have developed and patented a data platform that uses encrypted asynchronous communications to manage data and control of remote devices and sensors over Bluetooth. Our OEM integration tools include hardware reference designs and libraries, Android and iOS SDKs and cloud APIs. The hardware libraries make it easy for hardware OEMs to transform any device to an IoT device without the cost and complexity of a data or cellular network. The SDKs and APIs enable management software and app developers to add access, control, and remote data management as a feature. We also manufacture the Entegrity Smart™ Lock and VP Series Bluetooth Controllers which provide a secure, convenient and affordable alternative to traditional access control card readers and panels. VIZpin started in 2016. It is privately held and based in Lancaster, PA.

About Gym Assistant

Bio-Logic, Inc. a privately held corporation headquartered in Alameda, CA is the publisher of Gym Assistant software. Jon Harlan, founder and President of Bio-Logic, Inc. started the software company in 1989. Gym Assistant software is a membership management software designed for Gyms, Health Clubs, Fitness, Recreation, Swim, Training and Wellness Centers, Boxing & MMA Academies plus more. See at-a-glance, member's registration details, payment status, & attendance. Run a variety of membership & revenue reports. Member Check-in and 24-hour Access Control. Integrated POS software & equipment. With Gym Assistant's intuitive