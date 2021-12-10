Dispersant Polymer Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2031

Dispersant Polymer Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8% by 2031

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global dispersant polymer market. In terms of revenue, the global dispersant polymer market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in its report on the global dispersant polymer market.

Implementation of stringent regulations on solvent-based products and volatility in raw material prices are likely to hamper the global dispersant polymer market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for dispersant polymer in the detergent industry is estimated to boost the global dispersant polymer market in the next decade, as dispersant polymer is extensively employed in the detergent industry.

Dispersant Polymer Market: Dynamics

Rise in demand for water-based dispersants and improvement in polymerization technique are boosting the global dispersant polymer market. However, application of dispersions is one of the major challenges being faced by the coatings industry, owing to environmental aspects.

The water-based dispersant technology is expected to attract significant attention, as it is a more environmentally conscious approach to various products such as lamination, bonding, coatings, inks, and adhesives. Water-based dispersants possess properties that match the properties of traditional solvent-based systems. The usage of water-based acrylic and polyurethane polymers is widespread in coatings and adhesives industries, owing to the easy availability, versatility, and moderate cost of monomers. Chemical stability and durability, and broad range of glass transition temperatures make water-based polymer dispersions an ideal choice in various indoor and outdoor applications.

Polymer properties depend not only on monomers used, but also on the polymerization technique. For instance, dispersions obtained in mini- or micro-emulsion processes are characterized by a narrow diameter distribution and improved stability due to thermodynamics and stabilization system. Formation of nano/micro-dispersions are typically nanomaterials with significant development potential as novel raw materials for coatings. Nanometric dispersions, together with nanoparticles of fillers and pigments, are improving mechanical parameters of coatings without sacrificing adhesion and elasticity.

Dispersant Polymer Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific dominates the global dispersant polymer market. The detergent industry in the region is estimated to expand at a rapid pace between 2021 and 2031. This is expected to boost the demand for dispersant polymer in Asia Pacific.

China is anticipated to be a highly attractive country of the dispersant polymer market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Industrialization has been rising in China, owing to the growth in income of the people in the country. This, in turn, is boosting various end-use industries, thus driving the dispersant polymer market in the country.

Europe is likely to be another highly attractive region of the global dispersant polymer market during the forecast period. Germany held major share of dispersant polymer market in Europe in 2020. Investments in the technology have increased in Germany in the recent years. This is driving the demand for dispersant polymer in various end-use industries in the country.

Dispersant Polymer Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global dispersant polymer market are Nouryon, Ashland, Borregaard, Lanxess, Solvay, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Nippon Shokubai, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Sasol, RSD Polymers, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Dow, and The Lubrizol Corporation.